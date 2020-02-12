Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) held one of its signature-conference events last Thursday at the Widder Hotel, Zürich.

The theme of the conference was on how batteries will reshape our global economy and play a significant role in our lives in the future. During the event, Blackstone's experts spoke to its investors about some of the exciting projects the company is currently engaged in. These include its lithium exploration project in Chile and the launch of its battery technology programme in Erfurt, Germany.

Blackstone believes that mankind's future will be determined by its ability to support a sustainable clean-energy world using battery technology. It considers the emergence of this theme to be one of the biggest structural trends of the twenty-first century. This vision has shaped the way the company operates today.

Below is a summary of some of the topics that were covered during the event.

Lithium exploration

Blackstone is currently exploring and developing several licence areas in the Antofogasta region that cover an aggregate more thatn 3000 hectares. This is an area that is well-known for its rich lithium resources. Blackstone has done substantial works and a 43-101 report of our licences. This project forms part of Blackstone's broader battery-metal portfolio, which it has built up over the years.

3D-printed battery technology

The patented 3D-printed battery technology Blackstone has developed offers 25% more energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries, due to its disruptive process technology. Almost any geometry in addition with thicker layers can be printed. Multi-layer batteries are also possible, which offer higher voltages on cell level. This single fact can significant reduce the cost in the battery module production.

Solid-state battery technology

The 3D-printed battery technology is the key technology to manufactured Solid-state batteries (SSBs) in large scale. By developing solid-state batteriy printing technology, Blackstone will be able to double the energy density of the batteries it produces at much less cost. Moreover, it will be able to supply itself with its own battery metals during this process.

Blackstone Resources holds a diversified portfolio of invested interests across the battery supply chain. This includes battery metal mining interests, plus significant investments in battery technology. Both areas are expected to evolve into multi-billion-dollar markets in the future, presenting significant potential upside for the company. Exposure to these two areas also makes Blackstone the world's first truly vertically integrated battery technology company.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch or contact:

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005680/en/

Contacts:

Blackstone Resources AG

Doris Suta.

Blegistrasse 5

CH-6340 Baar

Switzerland

T: +41 41 449 61 63

F: +41 41 449 61 69

info@blackstoneresources.ch

Investor Relations

ir@blackstoneresources.ch

Media Enquires

media@blackstoneresources.ch