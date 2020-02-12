Regulatory News:

At a meeting held today, the Board of Directors of La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ) decided to nominate Predica, which holds 5.003% of the share capital and 3.39% of the voting rights*, as an Advisory Board member "Censeur", with a view to submitting its nomination as an independent director to the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2020.

The Board meeting of 12 February 2020 voted in favour of nominating Predica a company controlled by Crédit Agricole Assurances represented by Françoise Debrus, Chief Investment Officer of Crédit Agricole Assurances, as an Advisory Board member.

After reviewing all independence-related criteria, the Board of Directors decided to designate Predica, and its representative Françoise Debrus, as independent.

The Board of Directors therefore decided to propose the nomination of Predica, represented by Françoise Debrus, as an independent director to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2020.

*Given the double voting rights held by long-term shareholders.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network. FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA).

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

