The market is driven by the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the high demand for biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the electroporation instruments market.

Monoclonal antibodies are one of the fastest growing products in the pharmaceutical industry. They have a wide array of applications in the field of biology, diagnostic imaging, medicine, and biochemistry. Some of the medical applications include areas related to cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. The increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies has triggered the development of new technologies for their production. Large manufacturers have built large-scale manufacturing plants containing multiple cell culture bioreactors for antibody production. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific also manufactures monoclonal antibodies, which involve stable cell lines, cell culture expansion, downstream purification, and final product testing. The company uses advanced electroporation instruments and cell culture media to produce monoclonal antibodies. Thus, the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Electroporation Instruments Market Companies:

BEX Co. Ltd.

BEX Co. Ltd. offers a range of services for bioscience research such as custom oligo synthesis, custom RNA synthesis, antibody preparation, and protein expression. It also offers lifescience instruments, consumables, and kits. The company offers a range of electroporators such as CUY21Vivo SQ, CUY21EDIT, CUY21Vitro EX, and CUY21EX.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has business operations under two divisions, such as life science and clinical diagnostics. The company offers a range of Electroporation Systems which include Gene Pulser Xcell Electroporation Systems, MicroPulser Electroporator, and Gene Pulser MXcell Electroporation System.

Celetrix LLC

Celetrix LLC offers electroporator, electroporation kit, and other services. The company offers a range of electroporators with cell concentration ranging from 20ul to 1000ul.

Cellectricon AB

Cellectricon AB offers research services for customized assay development, phenotypic and target based screening, genomic screening for target ID and target deconvolution efforts, and preclinical compound validation. The company's key offerings include Cellaxess ACE, which is an Adherent Cell Electroporation System that enables transfection and delivery of non-genetic material in any adherent cell type at any developmental stage.

Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf AG operates its business through three segments, namely liquid handling, cell handling, and sample handling. The company's key offerings include Eppendorf Eporator, which enables users to achieve optimal results for transformation of bacteria and yeast cells using DNA, RNA, proteins, and other small molecules.

Electroporation Instruments End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Pharma and biotech companies

Academic and research institutes

CROs

Electroporation Instruments Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

