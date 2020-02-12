Historic Hotels Worldwide has some of the most magnificent and romantic hotels. From views of the Eiffel Tower in the city of love to cozy hideaways in a romantic oasis in the heart of a bustling city-there are many unique and memorable places for a proposal. Here is the 2020 List of the Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide with noteworthy and romantic settings for a successful proposal:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005551/en/

Hotel Regina Louvre (1900) Paris, France (Photo: HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com)

Barberstown Castle(1288) Kildare, Ireland

Many fairytales start in a castle so why should your love story be any different? This centuries old castle has a treasure trove of picturesque, quiet proposal locations. Located just beside the medieval castle is a 300-year-old beech tree that has seen many engagements over the years. Another popular location is within the weeping willows- best at sunset with light trickling through the leaves as one gets down on bended knee. Or, proposals in the castle itself in the shadows of lords and ladies of yesteryear are popular.

La Bagnaia Golf Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton (11th Century) Siena, Italy

La Bagnaia Resort is an authentic medieval hamlet set in the heart of Tuscany. It is not just a hotel, but a destination itself spanning over 2,700 acres of land in the countryside. Its romantic and magical atmosphere comes from the resort's rich heritage and Tuscan traditions, culture, and landscape. There are many locations ideal for engagements including the romantic Floral Passage or the panoramic Terrace Over the World with the view of the city of Siena and its medieval brick buildings. The entire city has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Proposals in the more secluded and intimate romantic settings such as Deer's Garden or the Old Well's Square are popular.

Bernini Palace Hotel (15th Century) Florence, Italy

The Bernini Palace is situated in a 15th century luxurious and iconic Palace in the heart of Florence. With its central location, its prestigious history, and its superior service, it is a sought-after location for engagements. The museum located in the hotel recalls the glorious past of ancient Florence and is the most romantic place for someone to ask the big question. The Hotel boasts many suites overlooking Palazzo Vecchio and the Cathedral, where couples can spend unforgettable moments; the concierge is always available to assist in setting up romantic experiences like a private gondola tour on the Arno river, or private hot-air balloon ride to take in the views of Florence.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort Spa (15th Century) St Andrews, Scotland

Most wedding proposals at this centuries old hotel take place over the holidays. Hotel staff have been instrumental in assisting successful proposals over the years including fun and different ideas such as writing words in the sand on the West Sands Beach to be discovered after a wind-swept walk; piping chocolate words onto a dessert plate during dinner; a helicopter flight around St Andrews, followed by a glass of champagne with the ring in a glass. One of the most popular proposals at the hotel includes a signature whisky cocktail in the Road Hole Bar with the ring encased in an ice-sphere.

Alfiz Hotel (17th Century) Cartagena, Colombia

Romance is in the air at the Alfiz Hotel. From the candles and flowers in the guestrooms to the specially designed bathtubs, the stage is set for a romantic proposal. One of the most popular ways couples get engaged at this hotel is on a horse drawn carriage ride through the old city cobblestone streets of Cartagena. The views of the sea from the hotel are unparalleled and the small details throughout the hotel are what makes an engagement at this hotel so special.

NH Collection Turin Piazza Carlina (17th Century) Turin, Italy

The beautiful rooftop terrace of this historic hotel dating back to the 17th century has been a memorable place for couples to become engaged over the years. With a stunning view of the city center and hanging lavender, there is no better place to ask the question. The beautiful inner courtyard, overlooked by five stories of this historic hotel, is another popular site for engagements.

Pulitzer Amsterdam (17th Century) Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Pulitzer Amsterdam has many ways to woo your sweetheart during your stay at this historic hotel. From a private chauffer to a private bath butler, there is no shortage of romance. A popular way for many getting engaged is either while flying aboard an exclusive helicopter ride above the city to spot all the famous sights or while cruising aboard a classical saloon boat. Each trip is tailor-made to ensure the most memorable engagement experience possible.

Sopwell House (1603) St. Albans, United Kingdom

Situated in magnificent gardens, the gazebo at this historic hotel makes an idyllic spot to ask the question. From the elegant gazebo, couples have a sweeping view of the grounds and the Georgian manor house -adorned with white roses in spring and summer. It is believed that Prince Andrew proposed to Alice, mother of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the gardens, so many who want to follow in the footsteps of royalty choose Sopwell House as the perfect place for a proposal.

Hotel Papadopoli Venezia, MGallery by Sofitel (18th Century) Venice, Italy

The history of the Hotel Papadopoli Venezia MGallery by Sofitel is intertwined in romance. When the entrepreneurial Count Spiridione Papadopoli purchased the building during the early 19th century, he transformed it into a beautiful palace for his young wife, Teresa Mosconi. This history combined with the unique and beautiful waterfront location of the hotel make it an ideal place for a proposal.

The K Club (1832) Kildare, Ireland

A proposal at The K Club is one that will surely be memorable. With the backdrop of a gorgeous chateau hotel, and romantic touches including Champagne Chocolates on arrival, your sweetheart will easily be impressed. Get down on bended knee with the backdrop of the lush, green rolling hills which can be found all over the property. Or pop the question at the hotel's Byerley Turk Restaurant, one of the finest in Ireland known for its widely celebrated award-winning cuisine and extensive wine list.

Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern (1845) Luzern, Switzerland

Lucerne is called the city of lights. The sunset illuminates the whole city along with the festively lit historical buildings around the lake basin including the Hotel Schweizerhof. The hotel's prime location creates a magical, romantic atmosphere. Be it in a quiet spot by the lake or on one of the many beautifully situated hills in the city with a breath-taking view of the lake and the mountain panorama, there are many idyllic spots in and around the Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern to pop the question.

Great Southern Killarney (1854) Killarney, Ireland

There is no better place for a romantic retreat than Great Southern Killarney. The opulent surroundings of the hotel are the perfect place to propose on bended knee. With six acres of landscaped gardens, breath-taking views of the mountains and town centre, there are an abundance of locations to pop the big question. The Garden Room Restaurant brings the best tastes of the Kerry countryside in a spectacular romantic setting at this historic hotel.

Hotel Club Francés Buenos Aires (1886) Buenos Aires, Argentina

In the heart of Recoleta, the neighborhood most resembling a Parisian Buenos Aires, stands Hotel Club Francés. A perfect place for romance where the classic old world meets the busy day to day. A place visited by the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson (the love that was worth abdicating the crown of England for), Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the writer of The Little Prince, one of the most beautiful books about sweet innocent love, or Nobel prize winner Mario Vargas Llosas and another beautiful writer of love Jorge Luis Borges.

Le Richemond (1875) Geneva, Switzerland

The perfect and most romantic place to get engaged would be on one of the guestroom balconies, overlooking lake Léman, the iconic Mont Blanc and Jet d'Eau. This hotel is the only one in Geneva that has full balconies with stunning lake views. The hotel location, décor, views, and staff's willingness to exceed expectations make Le Richemond the right place for a romantic proposal.

The Savoy London (1889) London, United Kingdom

The Savoy, with its location on the River Thames, opulent décor, floral arrangements, world renowned restaurants and award-winning bars, is one of the most romantic places to pop the question. For a truly memorable engagement, treat your beloved to a stay in one of our rooms or suites with breath-taking views over the river, or a memorable experience in the hotel's many restaurants or bars.

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (1893) Québec, Canada

Le Château has also been recognized for more than 125 years to be the host of engagements, weddings, and anniversaries. The most romantic place around the hotel is the Terrasse Pierre-Dugua-de Mons, offering amazing views of the magnificent Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, making it an ideal location for an engagement. Thanks to its European charm, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is the perfect destination to experience unforgettable moments as a couple. Drawing inspiration from the architectural styles of the Middle Ages and Renaissance eras, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is reminiscent of the opulence of the great European palaces.

Hotel Villa Cipriani (1899) Asolo, Italy

Villa Cipriani is in Asolo, known as one of the most romantic cities in Italy. Located in the heart of Villa Cipriani is a famous garden, with enchanting colors and scents that dazzle with every season making it an ideal place to pop the question. Villa Cipriani embodies the essence of Italy's dolce vita lifestyle, the idea that life is meant to be enjoyed and not rushed through and it's the perfect setting for a proposal.

The Landmark London (1899) London, United Kingdom

Whisk your loved one away for a romantic getaway at The Landmark London, with a bottle of champagne awaiting your arrival to surprise your sweetheart. This historic hotel offers many romantic themed amenities including a rose petal turndown and couples massage all providing an amazing backdrop for a romantic proposal.

Hotel Regina Louvre(1900) Paris, France

Paris is the city of love, and what better place to get engaged? Many of the guestrooms have breath-taking views of Paris' most beautiful landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, making this hotel a perfect place for one to get down on bended knee. Within sight of the Tuileries Gardens, Hotel Regina Louvre offers the ultimate in French sophistication and decadence. Surrounded by all the finest offerings of Paris, this Art Nouveau hotel is firmly anchored in the history of Paris.

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (1901) Hanoi, Vietnam

As a celebrated landmark in the heart of Hanoi since 1901, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi offers the perfect setting for any love story. The hotel's courtyard transports guests away from the hustle and bustle of Hanoi into an intimate and romantic setting, surrounded by the charm and grace of the Grand Dame. The stunning open-air garden, Le Balcon is a feast for the eyes with a dazzling white background with green shutters, overlooking the lush Metropole courtyard. This oasis of Metropole Hanoi sets the perfect romantic scene to pop the big question and declare one's love. The romantic ambience of the Metropole was much adored by famous Hollywood actor Charlie Chaplin, who spent his honeymoon at this hotel with wife Paulette Goddard in April 1936. When it comes to unique and memorable moments of a lifetime, whether a proposal, a wedding or an anniversary, the hotel's ambassadors take care of all the myriad of details to create a memorable experience.

The Grand York (1906) York, United Kingdom

With years of history and heritage, where better to create your own history than York's only five-star hotel? Filled with unique and historic features from parquet flooring to oak paneled walls, there are intricate details in the public spaces in the hotel throughout the hotel's restaurants, lounges and bars, as well as in each hotel bedroom. The Concierge team is always on hand to ensure that the perfect proposal is possible for all couples. The holiday season is a popular time for couples to get engaged, when the grand tree is lit, and the hotel is bustling with holiday cheer.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo(1910) Lake Como, Italy

Grand Hotel Tremezzo is an iconic art nouveau masterpiece sitting on the western shores of Lake Como, the most romantic lake in the world. The scene is set for a romantic proposal at this hotel with blooming gardens, enchanting views over glistening waters at every turn and boat excursions as the sun sets behind the mountains. There are multitudes of proposal locations including suites that can be transformed into the backdrop for a dreamy private dinner; the most romantic corner of the Palace garden or the T Beach can host al fresco dinners unlike no other; or choose the Sala degli Stucchi at the 18th-century aristocratic Villa Sola Cabiati, for the most sublime of surprises to celebrate your love.

Beijing Hotel NUO (1917) Beijing, China

Established in 1917, Beijing Hotel NUO has seen historic events and romantic stories of elites throughout the past century. The first diplomat of China, Weijun Gu married his second wife at this historic hotel. It was the symbol of affluence to conduct engagement and wedding ceremonies at the hotel in the 1920s. The Writers Bar with original wooden dance floors built in the 1920s was designed to mimic the Hall of Mirrors in Palace de Versailles. Previously the bar was a social hub for elites around the globe, today it is a sought-after location for engagements and weddings.

Hotel Napoleon Paris (1928) Paris, France

Built in 1928, this hotel finds its origins in a love story between a young Parisian and a rich Russian entrepreneur. Madly in love, he offered her a hotel in a prestigious area of Paris. The most romantic place for a proposal is on the terrace of the imperial Suite with a stunning view of Paris, the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (1939) Vancouver, Canada

The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is in the center of downtown Vancouver and is neighbors to the beautiful picturesque Vancouver Art Gallery and law courts. Both are romantic places to pop the big question whether inside the Art Gallery or in the courtyard or on the steps of the law courts. Inside the hotel, the historic grand staircase or one of the ballrooms, or even the private dining room in Notch8 Restaurant and Bar would be a great place for an engagement. The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is known as the "castle in the city" and can be your fairytale ending, turning one moment into a memory that will never be forgotten.

"The most romantic hotels around the world are historic," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Ask the important question in one of these wonderful, iconic settings where world leaders, celebrities, and legendary persons have stayed and the chance of hearing a Yes increases dramatically. From grand and opulent to small and intimate, romance is year-round at Historic Hotels Worldwide."

For a complete listing of the best Historic Hotels for a Romantic Proposal in United States of America, view our 2020 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America List.

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Washington DC based Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious collection of historic treasures, including more than 360 legendary historic hotels including many former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide recognizes authentic cultural treasures that demonstrate exemplary historic preservation and their inspired architecture, cultural traditions, and authentic cuisine. Historic Hotels Worldwide along with Historic Hotels of America are official programs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (United States of America). HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com allows travelers to book their next getaway from more than 3,000 historic and cultural experiences and view special offers at participating historic hotels from 43 countries. To be nominated and selected to be featured on this supplemental marketing program website, historical lodging properties must be at least 75 years old; utilize historic accommodations; serve as the former home or be located on the grounds of the former home of famous persons or significant location for an event in history; be located in or within walking distance to a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of historic event, or a historic city center; be recognized by a local preservation organization or national trust; and display historic memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance. To be selected in the United States for inclusion in Historic Hotels Worldwide, a hotel must meet the above criteria plus be a member of Historic Hotels of America. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005551/en/

Contacts:

Heather Taylor

Historic Hotels of America

Director, Marketing Communications

Tel: +1 202 772 8333 Fax: +1 202 772 8338

htaylor@historichotels.org