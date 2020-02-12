Canadian Automobile Dealers Association: Dealers to Hear What's in Store for Canada's Retail Auto Market in the Decade to Come

Dealers from Across Canada Gather in Toronto for a Packed Day of Discussion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Canada's independent franchised new vehicle dealers gather in Toronto for the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association's annual (CADA) Summit to hear from leading experts on what to expect in the decade to come, market opportunities, and the future of auto retailing.

"Canada's retail auto sector has never been in a better position to offer customers the best and most innovative products that are safer, more technologically advanced, and better for the environment than today," said CADA President and CEO Tim Reuss. "The automotive landscape is changing rapidly. Technology and demographics developments are reshaping consumer experience. The Summit provides a forum for the industry to discuss how these changes will transform the whole automotive ecosystem, and how dealers can adapt to meet the needs of consumers across the country."

The annual Summit leads into the Canadian International Autoshow, beginning on February 13 in Toronto. "Our industry is thriving and evolving quickly and we are working diligently to advocate on behalf of our dealers," added Reuss. "We're advocating to keep Canada's fuel economy standards harmonized with the United States, we're working with the federal government on the delivery of their Zero Emission Vehicle rebate program and looking at whether an expansion of the program is possible. We're also fighting against the proposed luxury tax that could have a detrimental impact on the livelihood of many dealers and the people they employ."

The Summit will also honour the 2019 CADA Laureate Award winners. "The Laureate Award is a prestigious award that recognizes dealer's excellence and their contribution to the industry and community. Congratulations again to Jamie Massie, Aziz Ahamed and Charles Saillant", said Tim Ryan, CADA Vice-President.

"Dealers from across the country attend the Summit every year as an industry precursor to the larger Auto Show, and we are thrilled to have such a fantastic line-up of speakers at this year's Summit," said Bonnie Wasser, Industry Relations Manager at CADA. "This might be our best Summit yet, and there's no better way to kick of the new decade."

Full list of speakers:

Michael McGhee, Senior Vice President & Division Head, TD Auto Finance

Mike Stollery, Chair, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association and President,Founder and Chairman of AutoIQ Network

Michael Hainsworth, Futurist and Finance and Technology Personality

Michael Robinet, Executive Director, Automotive Advisory Services, IHS Markit

Christian Bourque, Executive Vice-President and Senior Partner, Leger

Inga Maurer, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Automotive & Assembly, Operations, and Private Equity Practices

Bill Harbottle, President, The Jim Pattison Auto Group

Patrick O'Regan, President, O'Regan's Automotive Group

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Chairman, IKEA Group

Larry Dominique, Chairman CEO, PSA Automotive North America

Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group, Former Premier of New Brunswick, Former Canadian Ambassador to the United States of America

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association for franchised automobile dealerships that sell new cars and trucks. Our 3,200 dealers represent a key sector of Canada's economy. Through our dealers, we are represented in nearly every community and those dealers collectively employ nearly 160,000 people across the country.

