Technavio has been monitoring the global endocrinology market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 24.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005490/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global endocrinology market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Endocrinology Drugs Market Analysis Report by Therapy Area (Diabetes drugs, Thyroid hormone disorder drugs, hGH, Testosterone replacement therapy, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/endocrinology-drugs-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing incidences of endocrine disorders. In addition, the use of biosimilars for endocrine disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the endocrinology drugs market.

Endocrine disorders such as diabetes increase with age. With advances in technology, the average life expectancies have increased across the world. This has led to the growth of the global aging population, which, in turn, has increased the number of patients with endocrine disorders. Moreover, risk factors such as poor lifestyles and dietary habits have further increased the prevalence of endocrine disorders such as diabetes across the world. These factors are fueling the growth of the global endocrinology drugs market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Endocrinology Drugs Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through the following segments: Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers a wide range of endocrinology drugs. Some of the key offerings include AQUAVIRON, NEO MERCAZOLE, Neonatology, THYROCAB, and THYRONORM.

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business through the Pharmaceutical products segment. Lupron (leuprolide acetate), also marketed as Lucrin and LUPRON DEPOT is the key offering of the company. It is used for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, treatment of endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and for the preoperative treatment of patients with anaemia caused by uterine fibroids.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates its business through the Biopharmaceuticals segment. The company offers a wide range of endocrinology products. Ticagrelor, rosuvastatin, dapagliflozin, and saxagliptin are some of its key offerings.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. operates its business through the following two segments: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers a wide range of endocrinology products. Some of its key offerings include Basaglar, Evista, Forteo, Glyxambi, Humalog, and Humatrope.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through the following three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers a wide range of endocrinology products. ABREVA, ADVAIR DISKUS 100 or 50, ALKERAN, ALLI, ALTABAX, and AMERGE are some of its key offerings.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the endocrinology drugs market based on the therapy area and region.

Endocrinology Drugs Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Diabetes drugs

Thyroid hormone disorders

hGH

Testosterone replacement therapy

Others

Endocrinology Drugs Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Global endometriosis drugs market by product (hormone therapy and analgesics), RoA (parenteral, oral, and other RoA), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Global veterinary pain management market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and product (drugs and devices).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005490/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com