Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12EGF ISIN: CA0089118776 Ticker-Symbol: ADH2 
Tradegate
12.02.20
13:41 Uhr
32,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,62 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,600
32,800
21:38
32,600
32,800
19:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR CANADA
AIR CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR CANADA INC32,400+0,62 %
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION85,50+1,79 %