The healthcare logistics market is poised to grow by USD 33.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Healthcare Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation and Warehousing), Product (Pharmaceutical products and Medical devices), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.

The market is driven by the rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation. In addition, the growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics are anticipated to boost the growth of the healthcare logistics market.

The rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation is one of the critical drivers for the healthcare logistics market growth. The increase in carbon emission through roadways and air transportation, and the rising fuel costs are forcing pharmaceutical companies to choose seaborne shipments. Seaborne transportation also helps mitigate other production expenses. On top of this, security is another major advantage since the container remains untouched until it reaches the destination. Hence, several pharmaceutical companies are opting for seaborne transportation over air or roadways. For instance, AstraZeneca, a prominent multinational pharmaceutical company, shifted around 65% of its product transportation to seaborne transportation in 2014.

Major Five Healthcare Logistics Companies:

Air Canada

Air Canada has business operations under various segments, including passenger and cargo. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics provides several services such as international customs brokerage for air, ocean, and ground transportation; deferred air pickup and delivery; and other value-added services. The company also provides contract logistics activities, which include the provision of inbound logistics, manufacturing support, outbound/distribution logistics, and aftermarket logistics.

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Cold Chain Technologies LLC has business operations under various segments, such as qualified shipping solutions, Koolit refrigerants, KoolTemp insulated containers, temperature monitoring, and reusable solutions return service programs. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which include air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Continental Cargo OU

Continental Cargo OU operates its business through four segments, namely road freight, sea freight, air freight, and logistics services. The company offers a wide range of healthcare logistics services which include air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

Healthcare Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

Healthcare Logistics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical products

Medical devices

Healthcare Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

