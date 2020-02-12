Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Consolidated Summary:

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS EPS ex Amortization $1.3 B $117 M $0.70 $1.3 B $174 M $1.15 $1.46

Full Year 2019 Consolidated Summary:

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS EPS ex Amortization $5.1 B $665 M $4.00 $5.1 B $793 M $4.88 $6.17

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Management Commentary

"2019 was a transformational year for IFF as we continued to take important steps to redefine our industry, including our integration of Frutarom and recently announced combination with DuPont Nutrition Biosciences," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "Importantly, we continued to achieve significant cost synergies from Frutarom well ahead of our year-one targets, and captured solid year one revenue synergies, demonstrating our broad operational strength.

"In the fourth quarter, we delivered high-single digit currency neutral top-line growth and a robust double-digit increase in adjusted EPS ex amortization both broadly in line with our expectations. During 2019, we grew sales to $5.1 billion, expanded our adjusted operating profit margin ex amortization, and delivered on our balance sheet deleverage commitment a testament to our team's focus, dedication and commitment to delivering strong results while executing our long-term strategy.

"Looking forward to 2020, our priorities are clear: drive growth and profitability in our business, substantially complete the Frutarom integration and lay the groundwork for a successful combination with DuPont Nutrition Biosciences. With continued focus on execution, we will be well-positioned to become a global leader in innovative integrated solutions and create value for all of our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.28 billion, an increase of 5% from $1.22 billion in 2018. Currency neutral sales increased 7%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses. Growth this quarter benefited from approximately 4 percentage points associated with an additional week of sales, or a 53rd week.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $0.70 per diluted share versus $0.09 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was $1.46 per diluted share in 2019 versus $1.23 in the year-ago period, led by adjusted operating profit growth, increases in other income and a lower effective tax rate.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Scent 4% 7% 6% 11% Taste 7% 2% 8% 5% Frutarom 4% 17% 6% 24%

Scent Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 4%, or $20.4 million, to $478.3 million. Currency neutral sales increased 6%, with growth in all regions and nearly all categories. Performance was strongest in Consumer Fragrance, increasing high-single digits, driven by strong growth in Home, Fabric and Hair Care. Fine Fragrance grew mid single-digits, led by double-digit growth in both Greater Asia and Latin America. Fragrance Ingredients declined low single-digits as price increases were offset by volume declines related to inventory destocking.

Scent segment profit increased 7% on a reported basis and increased 11% on a currency neutral basis driven by the benefits of productivity initiatives and volume growth.

Taste Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 7%, or $28.3 million, to $429.9 million. Currency neutral sales increased 8% led by double-digit growth in Greater Asia and high single-digit growth in North America. From a category perspective, growth was strongest in Beverage and Savory, led by strong new win performance.

Taste segment profit increased 2% on a reported basis and increased 5% on a currency neutral basis as contributions from volume growth, productivity and lower incentive compensation expense were moderated by higher raw material costs.

Frutarom Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 4%, or $16.0 million, to $375.6 million. Currency neutral sales increased 6%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses. Sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency and the benefits of acquisitions, grew 2% driven by solid growth in Taste and Savory Solutions.

Frutarom segment profit increased 17% on a reported basis and 24% on a currency neutral basis to $32 million. Excluding amortization, segment profit for the fourth quarter was $73 million driven by acquisition-related synergies and cost management.

Full Year 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the full year totaled $5.1 billion, an increase of 29% from $4.0 billion in 2018, including the contribution of sales related to Frutarom. On a combined basis, currency neutral sales increased 3%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses. Growth this year benefited from approximately 1 percentage point associated with an additional week of sales, or a 53rd week.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $4.00 per diluted share versus $3.79 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was $6.17 per diluted share in 2019 versus $6.23 in the year-ago period, as adjusted operating profit improvement was more than offset by higher shares outstanding and interest expense both related to the Frutarom acquisition.

Full Year 2019 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Scent 2% 1% 4% 6% Taste 0% (3)% 2% 0% Frutarom

Scent Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 2%, or $42.1 million, to $1.9 billion. Currency neutral sales increased 4%, with growth in all regions and all categories. Performance was strongest in Fine Fragrance and Consumer Fragrance, both growing mid single-digits. Fine Fragrance results were driven by double-digit growth in EAME and Greater Asia, while Consumer Fragrance was led by strong improvements in Home and Fabric Care. Fragrance Ingredients improved low single-digits led by price increases related to higher raw material costs.

Scent segment profit increased 1% on a reported basis and increased 6% on a currency neutral basis led by raw material driven price increases and the benefits of productivity initiatives.

Taste Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales remained relatively constant at $1.7 billion. Currency neutral sales increased approximately 2% as performance was driven by high single-digit growth in Greater Asia and low single-digit growth in EAME. In North America and Latin America, results were challenged, as performance was adversely impacted by volume erosion with multinational customers. From a category perspective, growth was strongest in Beverage and Savory, led by strong new win performance.

Taste segment profit decreased 3% on a reported basis and 0% on a currency neutral basis as productivity, integration related synergies and lower incentive compensation expense were offset by higher raw material costs.

Frutarom Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales were $1.5 billion. On a standalone basis, currency neutral sales increased 3%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses.

Sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency and the benefits of acquisitions, remained constant driven by solid growth in Taste and Savory Solutions.

Frutarom segment profit contributed $127 million, or $286 million excluding amortization. Margin continued to be supported by acquisition-related synergies and cost management.

Brazil Tax Recovery During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $8 million in income related to the expected recoveries of previously paid indirect taxes in Brazil from the period from 2012 to 2018 that have been subject to litigation between the Company and certain tax authorities. The amount has been recorded in Selling and administrative expense.

Compliance Investigation Completed

IFF's investigation of allegations that improper payments to representatives of customers were made in Russia and Ukraine has been completed. Such allegations were substantiated, and IFF has confirmed that key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments. IFF has taken appropriate remedial actions, including replacing senior management in relevant locations, and believes that such improper customer payments have stopped.

IFF has confirmed in these investigations that total affected sales represented less than 1% of IFF's consolidated net sales for 2019. The impact of the reviews including the costs associated with them, have not been material to IFF's results of operations or financial condition. In addition, no evidence was uncovered suggesting that any of these compliance matters had any connection to the United States.

In addition to IFF's standard compliance integration activities, IFF also conducted a robust secondary review of Frutarom's operations in certain other jurisdictions, including those that it deems "high risk". These reviews supplemented IFF's existing global compliance initiatives that were implemented at Frutarom in connection with the closing of the Frutarom transaction. These secondary reviews were conducted with the assistance of outside legal and accounting firms. These reviews are also complete.

IFF is committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and has strict compliance policies in place that are regularly reviewed and updated.

Outlook

The Company's 2020 guidance is as follows:

Guidance Sales $5.15B $5.35B Adjusted EPS (1) $4.89 $5.14 Adjusted EPS Ex Amortization (1) $6.20 $6.45

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

When comparing 2020 guidance to 2019 results, currency is expected to negatively impact sales by an estimated 1 percentage point, and adjusted EPS ex amortization by 3 percentage points.

Sales growth for 2020 is expected to be approximately 1% to 5% on a currency neutral basis, which includes an estimated 1 percentage point impact related to the 53rd week in the prior year period and an anticipated 0.5 percentage point impact, principally related to the carryover effect from the Russia/Ukraine compliance issue and CitraSource. Excluding these impacts, currency neutral core sales growth is expected to be approximately 2.5% to 6.5%.

Adjusted EPS ex amortization growth for 2020 is expected to be approximately 3.5% to 7.5% on a currency neutral basis, which includes an estimated 5 percentage point impact related to an incentive compensation reset, an estimated 1 percentage point impact related to the 53rd week in the prior year period and an anticipated 0.5 percentage point impact, principally related to the carryover effect from the Russia/Ukraine compliance issue and CitraSource. Offsetting this is a 6 percentage point contribution from integration synergies. Excluding these impacts, core currency neutral adjusted EPS ex amortization growth is expected to be approximately 4% to 8%.

The Company expects to achieve a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x by the end of 2020.

The Company expects a modest impact from the recent coronavirus outbreak in Asia, based on its knowledge at this time. However, there are still too many variables and uncertainties regarding this outbreak to quantify currently. The Company is assessing developments constantly and will update these measures as needed.

Starting in the first quarter 2020, the Company will report financial results in two segments, Taste and Scent, incorporating nearly all Frutarom business into the Taste segment. Under the new reporting structure, the new Taste segment would have represented approximately 62% of 2019 sales and the new Scent segment would have represented approximately 38% of 2019 sales.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on its website at www.iff.com or at www.sec.gov by March 3, 2020.

Audio Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be held on February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS ex. amortization; (vi) Frutarom organic sales and (vii) Frutarom segment profit ex amortization

Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.

Frutarom organic sales are currency neutral sales excluding the impact of acquisitions for the twelve months following the acquisition. We also adjust Frutarom organic sales on a currency neutral basis to reflect planned divestitures and temporary business headwinds related to CitraSouce, Natural Colors, PTI and Trade Marketing that are expected to normalize.

Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review legal defense costs and N&B transaction related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, U.S. tax reform, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review legal defense costs, N&B merger related costs and redemption value adjustment to EPS (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted EPS ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

Frutarom segment profit ex amortization is Frutarom segment profit excluding amortization expense related to intangible assets of $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $159 million in the full year 2019.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business. For Frutarom, we present segment profit excluding amortization expense as it allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Metrics. This press release also includes our expectations for 2020 with respect to (i) sales growth; (ii) Adjusted EPS growth; and (iii) Adjusted EPS ex. amortization growth. The closest corresponding GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP metric expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the length of the forecasted period and potential variability, complexity and low visibility as to items such as future contingencies and other costs that would be excluded from the GAAP measures, and the tax impact of such items, in the relevant future period. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Combined 2018 Financials

We calculated "combined" numbers by combining (i) our fiscal year 2018 results (including Frutarom from October 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018) with (ii) the results of Frutarom from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018, and adjusting for divestitures of Frutarom's businesses since October 4, 2018, but do not include any other adjustments that would have been made had we owned Frutarom for such periods prior to October 4, 2018.

Standalone Frutarom Growth

We calculated Frutarom growth "on a standalone basis" by comparing (i) Frutarom sales results prior to acquisition from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018 combined with Frutarom sales post acquisition from October 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018 to (ii) Frutarom sales results for fiscal year 2019.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Income Statement

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net sales 1,283,769 1,219,047 5 5,140,084 3,977,539 29 Cost of goods sold 781,607 741,532 5 3,027,336 2,294,832 32 Gross profit 502,162 477,515 5 2,112,748 1,682,707 26 Research and development 85,637 83,038 3 346,128 311,583 11 Selling and administrative 242,004 249,614 (3 876,121 707,461 24 Restructuring and other charges 7,350 2,249 NMF 29,765 5,079 NMF Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 49,132 48,106 2 193,097 75,879 154 Losses (gains) on the sale of fixed assets 1,231 (742 NMF 2,367 (1,177 NMF Operating profit 116,808 95,250 23 665,270 583,882 14 Interest expense 35,559 38,804 (8 138,221 132,558 4 Loss on extinguishment of debt 38,810 (100 Other (income), net (15,278 (9,854 55 (30,403 (35,243 (14 Pretax income 96,527 66,300 46 557,452 447,757 24 Income taxes 16,150 50,800 (68 97,184 107,976 (10 Net income 80,377 15,500 NMF 460,268 339,781 35 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,166 2,479 NMF 4,395 2,479 77 Net income attributable to IFF 83,543 13,021 NMF 455,873 337,302 35 Net income per share basic (1) 0.71 0.09 4.05 3.81 Net income per share diluted (1) 0.70 0.09 4.00 3.79 Average number of shares outstanding basic 112,003 110,871 111,966 87,551 Average number of shares outstanding diluted 113,472 112,155 113,307 88,121

(1) For 2018 and 2019, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests, over their existing carrying values.

NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2019 2018 Cash, restricted cash cash equivalents 623,945 648,522 Receivables 876,197 937,765 Inventories 1,123,068 1,078,537 Other current assets 375,246 277,036 Total current assets 2,998,456 2,941,860 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,386,920 1,241,152 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 8,349,531 8,417,710 Other assets 608,416 288,673 Total assets 13,343,323 12,889,395 Short term borrowings 384,958 48,642 Other current liabilities 1,223,144 1,079,669 Total current liabilities 1,608,102 1,128,311 Long-term debt 3,997,438 4,504,417 Non-current liabilities 1,409,192 1,131,487 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 99,043 81,806 Shareholders' equity 6,229,548 6,043,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,343,323 12,889,395

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 460,268 339,781 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 323,330 173,792 Deferred income taxes (59,279 19,402 (Gains) loss on sale of assets 2,367 (1,177 Stock-based compensation 34,482 29,401 Loss on extinguishment of debt 38,810 Gain on deal contingent derivatives (12,505 Pension contributions (23,714 (22,433 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables 59,555 (49,958 Inventories (62,129 (117,641 Accounts payable 55,464 55,136 Accruals for incentive compensation (22,357 (2,289 Other current payables and accrued expenses 2,026 (5,279 Other assets (63,188 (19,219 Other liabilities (7,860 11,754 Net cash provided by operating activities 698,965 437,575 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (49,065 (4,857,343 Additions to property, plant and equipment (235,978 (170,094 Additions to intangible assets (6,070 (3,326 Proceeds from disposal of assets 42,112 8,176 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash held 10,157 Maturity of net investment hedges (2,642 Proceeds from life insurance contracts 1,890 1,837 Proceeds from unwinding of cross currency swap derivative instruments 25,900 Contingent consideration paid (4,655 Net cash used in investing activities (225,866 (5,013,235 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (313,510 (230,218 Decrease in revolving credit facility and short term borrowing (1,021 (927 Deferred financing costs (33,668 Repayments of debt (155,261 (376,625 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,256,742 Proceeds from sales of equity securities, net of issuance costs 2,268,094 Contingent consideration paid (24,478 Gain (loss) on pre-issuance hedges 12,505 Employee withholding taxes paid (10,787 (9,725 Purchase of treasury stock (15,475 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (505,057 4,870,703 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,381 (14,567 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,577 280,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 648,522 368,046 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 623,945 648,522

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Business Unit Performance

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales Taste 429,869 401,576 1,731,919 1,737,349 Scent 478,310 457,911 1,922,717 1,880,630 Frutarom 375,590 359,560 1,485,448 359,560 Consolidated 1,283,769 1,219,047 5,140,084 3,977,539 Segment Profit Taste 78,778 77,523 382,590 395,190 Scent 72,901 68,002 333,522 329,548 Frutarom 31,962 27,358 126,804 27,358 Global Expenses (10,106 (10,752 (49,836 (74,730 Operational Improvement Initiatives (615 (396 (2,267 (2,169 Acquisition Related Costs 770 1,289 Integration Related Costs (18,335 (5,237 (55,160 (7,188 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (7,350 (2,249 (29,765 (4,086 (Losses) gains on Sale of Assets (1,231 742 (2,367 1,177 FDA Mandated Product Recall 2,325 (250 7,125 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (758 (62,836 (5,940 (89,632 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (7,691 (11,314 N&B Transaction Related Costs (20,747 (20,747 Operating profit 116,808 95,250 665,270 583,882 Interest Expense (35,559 (38,804 (138,221 (132,558 Loss on extinguishment of debt (38,810 Other income, net 15,278 9,854 30,403 35,243 Income before taxes 96,527 66,300 557,452 447,757 Operating Margin Taste 18 19 22 23 Scent 15 15 17 18 Frutarom 9 8 9 8 Consolidated 9 8 13 15

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Foreign Exchange Impact

(Unaudited)

Q4 Taste Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 7% 2% Currency Impact 1% 3% % Change Currency Neutral 8% 5% Q4 Scent Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 4% 7% Currency Impact 2% 4% % Change Currency Neutral 6% 11% Q4 Frutarom Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 4% 17% Currency Impact 2% 8% % Change Currency Neutral 6% 24%*

YTD Taste Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 0% (3)% Currency Impact 2% 3% % Change Currency Neutral 2% 0% YTD Scent Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 2% 1% Currency Impact 2% 5% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 6% YTD Frutarom Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported Currency Impact % Change Currency Neutral

Item does not foot due to rounding

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Fourth Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 502,162 477,515 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 616 396 Integration Related Costs (c) 222 84 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) (2,325 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 23,550 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 503,000 499,220

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Fourth Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 242,004 249,614 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 770 Integration Related Costs (c) (17,834 (5,145 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (756 (39,286 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) (7,691 N&B Transaction Related Costs (i) (20,747 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 194,976 205,953

Reconciliation of Operating Profit Fourth Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 116,808 95,250 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 615 396 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (770 Integration Related Costs (c) 18,335 5,237 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 7,350 2,249 Gain on Sale of Assets 1,231 (742 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) (2,325 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 758 62,836 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 7,691 N&B Transaction Related Costs (i) 20,747 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 173,535 162,131

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Fourth Quarter Numerator 2019 2018 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit 173,535 162,131 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 49,132 48,106 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization 222,667 210,237 Denominator Sales 1,283,769 1,219,047 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization 17.3 17.2

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS Fourth Quarter 2019 2018 (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Income before taxes Taxes on income (k) Net Income Attributable to IFF (l) Diluted EPS (m) Income before taxes Taxes on income (k) Net Income Attributable to IFF (l) Diluted EPS (m) Reported (GAAP) 96,527 16,150 83,543 0.70 66,300 50,800 13,021 0.09 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 615 49 566 395 133 262 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (770 (177 (593 (0.01 Integration Related Costs (c) 18,335 4,191 14,144 0.12 5,236 1,160 4,076 0.04 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 7,350 1,403 5,947 0.05 2,249 577 1,672 0.01 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 1,231 282 949 0.01 (742 (211 (531 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) (2,325 (453 (1,872 (0.02 U.S. Tax Reform (f) (32,847 32,847 0.30 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 758 122 636 0.01 63,586 12,386 51,200 0.46 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 7,691 1,695 5,996 0.05 N&B Transaction Related Costs (i) 20,747 2,354 18,393 0.16 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (j) 0.04 0.03 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 153,254 26,246 130,174 1.15 133,929 31,368 100,082 0.89

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Fourth Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 130,174 100,082 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 49,132 48,106 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 13,805 10,341 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (n) 35,327 37,765 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 165,501 137,847 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 113,472 112,155 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 1.46 1.23

(a) For 2019, represents accelerated depreciation related plant relocations in India and China. For 2018, represents accelerated depreciation in India. (b) Represents adjustments to the contingent consideration payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses. (c) Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. (d) For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Program, including severance related to outsourcing the IT function. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program and costs associated with the termination of agent relationships in a subsidiary. (e) Principally represents recoveries from our insurance. (f) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S tax legislation changes in December 2017. (g) For 2019, amount primarily compensation associated with Frutarom options that had not vested at the time the Frutarom acquisition closed. For 2018, amount primarily includes $23.5 million of amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and $39.2 million of transaction costs included in Selling and administrative expenses. (h) Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits. (i) Represents costs and expenses related to the pending transaction with Nutrition Biosciences Inc. (j) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value. (k) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis. (l) For 2019 net income is increased by an adjustment to income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $3.2M. For 2018, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.5M. (m) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (n) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Year Ended December 31, (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 2,112,748 1,682,707 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 2,267 1,650 Integration Related Costs (c) 730 102 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 (7,125 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 4,247 23,550 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,120,242 1,700,884

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Year Ended December 31, (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 876,121 707,461 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 1,289 Integration Related Costs (c) (53,481 (6,060 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (1,693 (66,082 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) (11,314 N&B Transaction Related Costs (i) (20,747 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 788,886 636,608

Reconciliation of Operating Profit Year Ended December 31, (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 665,270 583,882 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 2,267 2,169 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (1,289 Integration Related Costs (c) 55,160 7,188 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 29,765 4,086 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 2,367 (1,177 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 (7,125 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 5,940 89,632 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 11,314 N&B Transaction Related Costs (i) 20,747 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 793,080 677,366

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, Numerator 2019 2018 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit 793,080 677,366 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 193,097 75,879 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization 986,177 753,245 Denominator Sales 5,140,084 3,977,539 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization 19.2 18.9

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Income before taxes Taxes on income (k) Net Income Attributable to IFF (l) Diluted EPS (m) Income before taxes Taxes on income (k) Net Income Attributable to IFF (l) Diluted EPS (m) Reported (GAAP) 557,452 97,184 455,873 4.00 447,757 107,976 337,302 3.79 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 2,267 610 1,657 0.01 2,169 694 1,475 0.02 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (3,371 (3,371 (0.03 (1,289 (311 (978 (0.01 Integration Related Costs (c) 55,160 12,461 42,699 0.38 7,188 1,397 5,791 0.07 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 29,765 6,797 22,968 0.20 4,086 1,020 3,066 0.03 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 2,367 572 1,795 0.02 (1,177 (352 (825 (0.01 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 57 193 (7,125 (1,601 (5,524 (0.06 U.S. Tax Reform (f) (25,345 25,345 0.29 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 5,940 794 5,146 0.05 155,569 28,490 127,079 1.44 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 11,314 2,522 8,792 0.08 N&B Transaction Related Costs (i) 20,747 2,354 18,393 0.16 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (j) 0.02 0.03 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 681,891 123,351 554,145 4.88 607,178 111,968 492,731 5.58

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Year Ended December 31, (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 554,145 492,731 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 193,097 75,879 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 47,589 18,354 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (n) 145,508 57,525 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 699,653 550,256 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 113,307 88,121 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 6.17 6.23

(a) For 2019, represents accelerated depreciation related to plant relocations in India and China. For 2018, represents accelerated depreciation in India and Taiwan asset write off. (b) For 2019, represents adjustments to the fair value for an equity method investment in Canada which we began consolidating in the second quarter. For 2018, represents adjustments to the contingent consideration payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses. (c) Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. (d) For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Program, including severance related to outsourcing the IT function. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program and costs associated with the termination of agent relationships in a subsidiary. (e) For 2019, represents additional claims that management will pay to co-packers. For 2018, principally represents recoveries from the supplier for the third and fourth quarter, partially offset by final payments to the customer made for the effected product in the first quarter. (f) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S tax legislation changes in December 2017. (g) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2019, amount primarily includes amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs. For 2018, amount primarily includes $23.5 million of amortization for inventory "step-up" costs, $39.4 million of bridge loan commitment fees included in Interest expense; $34.9 million make whole payment on the Senior Notes 2007 and $3.9 million realized loss on a fair value hedge included in Loss on extinguishment of debt; $12.5 million realized gain on a foreign currency derivative included in Other income; and $66.0 million of transaction costs included in Selling and administrative expenses. (h) Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits. (i) Represents costs and expenses related to the pending transaction with Nutrition Biosciences Inc. (j) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value. (k) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis. (l) For 2019 and 2018, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $4.4M and $2.5M, respectively. (m) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (n) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

