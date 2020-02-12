Web Presence: Harbortouch Offers 3 Cost-Effective Marketing Tips for Busy Business Owners

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Whether you run a taco truck or a nightclub, small boutique or multi-location food chain, you'll need to market your business to attract new customers - and keep them coming back for more. Marketing is not only essential for boosting profits, but it can also help you network and forge partnerships with colleagues and your community. The professionals at Harbortouch, one of the nation's leading providers of point of sale (POS) systems, understand that for busy business owners, marketing isn't always a top priority. However, they say it should be. With over 20 years of business under their belts and countless repeat customers, they know what it takes to succeed. Here are three budget-friendly marketing tips any business can use.

3 Tips for Basic, Budget-Friendly Marketing

Get Social

According to Statista, by 2021, there will be approximately 3.1 billion social media users around the world. Social media, which includes platforms like Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, is one of the best ways to connect with specific demographics for a low cost. These platforms are free to join and offer flexible options for free and paid promotions. To make the most of social media, research which platforms your target demographic(s) use most. For instance, Boomers are more likely to use Facebook than Instagram. Also, make your posts creative, unique, and authentic. Post marketing content sparingly, while sharing interesting articles, cute or funny pictures, and other engaging content the rest of the time.

Build a Website

These days. the majority of consumers research products or brands online before making a purchase, even if they are in-store. This means having a website is not optional, even if you don't have online selling or scheduling capabilities. Domains can be purchased for a relatively low annual price and templates are available to help you get started. Be sure to include all of the basics, including location, hours, and contact information, as well as an About Us page and pages to describe your products and services. If your business involves appointment-setting, reservations, or retail, consider integrating these aspects into your website to make shopping and scheduling easier for customers. Be sure to keep your site updated and include engaging imagery, video, and easy-to-read text.