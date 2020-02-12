The interactive fitness market is expected to grow by USD 5.44 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Sedentary lifestyles associated with the modern professions are exposing people to the high risk of developing various health conditions, such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. These hectic work schedules and increasing health issues have forced people to undertake some form of daily exercise daily to maintain their health and prevent various health-related issues. Thus, increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for various fitness activities, including interactive fitness. Interactive fitness activities offer several benefits, such as body coordination and the strengthening of the abdominal muscles. Moreover, interactive fitness products provide better flexibility to consumers, which, in turn, can help prevent major body injuries and aches and pains. Thus, growing health awareness is expected to drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the rising trend of exergaming will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Interactive Fitness Market: Rising Trend of Exergaming

Exergaming is recognized as a major fitness trend, which is a combination of exercise and gaming. It is an interactive experience, where physical activity is combined with video games, thereby resulting in heart-pumping movement or core building balance. These activities help people build strength, fitness, and self-confidence through interactive gaming. Moreover, it requires the user to apply full-body motion similar to traditional fitness activities. Hence, exergaming is the perfect solution for participants to play their favorite games while being physically active. The major reasons for increased popularity for exergaming include the decrease in physical activity levels, especially among the youth, rise in obesity levels, and the rapid innovation of new products.

"Factors such as the growing adoption of multi-channel retailing, and the rising number of fitness centers and health clubs will have a positive impact on the growth of the interactive fitness market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Interactive Fitness Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the interactive fitness market by end-user (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the interactive fitness market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as presence of a well-developed health and fitness industry, high prevalence of obesity and diabetes and increasing participation of people in fitness activities.

