Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6BH ISIN: US28414H1032 Ticker-Symbol: 5EA 
Tradegate
11.02.20
12:12 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,69 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,400
29,000
22:57
28,600
29,000
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC28,800-0,69 %
VETOQUINOL SA--