Technavio has been monitoring the industrial valve actuators market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.05 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Advances in industrial valve actuators have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with automating pipeline and transportation infrastructure might hamper market growth.

Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Industrial Valve Actuators Market is segmented as below:

Product

Electric-valve Actuators

Pneumatic-valve Actuators

Hydraulic-valve Actuators

Mechanical-valve Actuators

End-user

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Power

Water and Wastewater

Metals and Mining

Other End-users

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial valve actuators market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Valve Actuators Market Size

Industrial Valve Actuators Market Trends

Industrial Valve Actuators Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies expansion of oil terminals as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial valve actuators market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial valve actuators market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rotork Plc., Schlumberger Ltd. and The Weir Group Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial valve actuators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Valve Actuators Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial valve actuators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial valve actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial valve actuators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial valve actuators market vendors

