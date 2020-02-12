The global K-12 robotic toolkits market is expected to grow by USD 319.78 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Educational institutions across the world have been focusing on providing STEM education over the last decade. Students are also opting for careers and degree programs in STEM subjects owing to high employment prospects. Moreover, governments in developed countries such as the US and the UK are encouraging schools to promote STEM education. These factors have increased the incorporation of technology and hardware systems in classrooms. These products and solutions include interactive learning products for STEM, such as K-12 robotic toolkits. Thus, the increased emphasis on STEM education will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of drones in k-12 robotic learning programs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market: Introduction Of Drones In K-12 Robotic Learning Programs

The popularity of drones for recreational and professional purposes is growing. Schools and educators across the world are introducing drones in STEM learning. Drones help students learn subjects such as geography and cartography through coordinate mapping and distance calculations. In addition, various manufacturers that offer drones for K-12 robotics allow students to build their own drones. This helps them understand advanced designing processes and methods and explore post-school career options in robotics. Vendors are introducing new products to cater to the growing demand for drones. For instance, RobotLAB offers Quadcopter a drone designed to help K-12 students learn robotics. Thus, the introduction of drones in k-12 robotic learning programs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the k-12 robotic toolkits market by school level (High school, Middle school and PreK-elementary school), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the K-12 robotic toolkits market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the launch of innovative products, growing use of online platforms for purchasing education and learning products and increasing enrollment in schools.

