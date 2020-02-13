ShowStoppers cancels press event after GSMA cancels MWC Barcelona 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN and AUSTIN, TX., USA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / ShowStoppers® is canceling the press event it organizes at MWC Barcelona, following the difficult but responsible decision today by GSMA to cancel the exhibition and conference for the mobile industry due to the evolving public health risks related to COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

ShowStoppers® was a Supporting Partner of MWC Barcelona 2020, https://www.mwcbarcelona.com. This partnership with GSMA -- which organizes the world's largest exhibition and conference for the mobile industry - builds on the annual invitation-only press events that ShowStoppers produces in Barcelona and at MWC Los Angeles for the mobile and tech industries.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote their brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

