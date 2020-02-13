Car enthusiast, Peter Machinis, reveals the top cars to look out for at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / The 2020 Chicago Auto Show showcases vehicles from 36 different manufacturers, including trucks, convertibles, electric cars, compact cars, and more. The show, which runs from February 8 - February 17, is the first big convention of the season, replacing the Detroit show, which will now take place in June. The 112th annual convention has nearly 1,000 vehicles on display, drawing large crowds of shoppers and auto enthusiasts alike.

Peter Machinis anticipates photographing the most talked-about vehicles of the year, including the newly debuted Genesis GV80, which is the luxury brand's first-ever SUV. It features LED light pipes around both headlights and taillights, massaging seats, noise cancellation, and 2-tone options. Plus, it's perfect for families because it will offer both 5 and 7 seat configurations.

Another must-see is the Gladiator Mojave, the first Jeep model to debut a Desert Rated Badge at the Chicago Auto Show. Peter Machinis notes that this bad boy is ready to off-road in the sand thanks to beefier fox shocks, a reinforced frame, front skid plate, and a slight lift. Inside the vehicle, you can expect to see an exquisite leather-wrapped steering wheel that offers extra grip and comfort.

Mercedes-Benz also takes the stage with the Weekender, their first pop-up camper van available in the United States. Despite its docile appearance, Peter Machinis is surprised by its 5,000 lbs tow rating, integrated solar panels, roof racks, and more. With the ability to sleep four people comfortably, the Weekender lives up to its name by offering plenty of comfort and space for your family trip.

If you're like Peter Machinis, you'll be dying to see the 2020 Ford GT, an ultra-exclusive GT supercar. With its 660 horsepower and a new carbon-fiber look, you'll wish you had $500,000 to drop. But even if you do, prospective buyers must apply for the opportunity to own the car. The new appearance packages will be even harder still to come by, making it a must-see at the show.

One of America's favorite cars, the Toyota Highlander, will get the sporty treatment in 2021. Guests can get a sneak peek at the new special-edition vehicle, which now totes an XSE badge for the first time in its 20-year history. Peter Machinis notes that this model really stands out to those who need the practicality of an SUV but also want the fun of a sporty sedan. The interior is truly stunning with two-toned red and black leather-trimmed seats and ambient lighting. Toyota lovers can rejoice because, in addition to the upgraded Toyota Highlander, six other special-edition models have rolled out at the Chicago Auto Show.

Adult tickets to the show cost $13, with tickets for seniors and children ages 7 - 12 running $8. Those who are unable to make it to the 2020 Chicago Auto Show can still live out the experience through Peter Machinis's photography. Eventually, you might be lucky enough to spot one of these beauty's out on the open road.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576095/Peter-Machinis-Anticipates-the-Hottest-Car-Show-of-2020