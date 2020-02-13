Blosumcbd: Blosum Announces Its New Vegan Multivitamin Gummies

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / California-based company, Blosum, has made its first official entrance into the U.S. wellness market through its new Vegan Multivitamin Gummies. The products are currently available for sale via the company's online store .

The Vegan Multivitamin Gummies are available in 10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per gummy options and are available in 30-piece jars. These gummies have been specifically designed with all of the features that consumers are currently looking for in wellness products. They are all-natural, vegan-friendly, and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

In particular, Blosum's products offer the potential for improved sleep and temporary relief from minor body aches and pains. Furthermore, it is non-psychoactive which means that it does not induce any feelings of intoxication.

Blosum's Vegan Multivitamin Gummies are made from the highest quality industrial hemp-derived phytocannabinoids. The gummies contain absolutely no THC as they are made from hemp plants. Blosum recommends this product to first-time users as these gummies do not contain anything other than CBD. They are perfect for people who feel like they have enough daily vitamins.

The hemp gummy products are currently available in several flavor options including strawberry, orange, and grape. Gummies are an easy way to add in the therapeutic properties without the THC. All of these ingredients are designed so that consumers can supplement with this product as a healthy daily multivitamin.

To learn more about Blosum Vegan Multivitamin Gummies, visit blosumcbd.com.

About Blosum:

Blosum is an organic oil company based in Newport Beach, California. Blosum's main priority is to improve the health and wellness of all generations moving forward. They only use organic hemp plants, grown in California. For more information about the products offered by Blosum, visit blosumcbd.com .

