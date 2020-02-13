Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 ISIN: JP3733000008 Ticker-Symbol: NEC1 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
16:32 Uhr
41,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,600
42,600
12.02.
41,400
41,800
04.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEC
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAVENIR SYSTEMS INC--
NEC CORPORATION41,6000,00 %