Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Provides Update on Dreamfields Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSXV:OMNI)(FRA:0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") announces that it is in negotiations with Dreamfields Brands, Inc. ("Dreamfields") to further extend the outside closing date (the "Outside Date") of the previously announced Transaction Agreement (as defined below) with Dreamfields to an expected date of March 13, 2020, such that Dreamfields will have sufficient time to deliver its audited financial statements to the Company. The Company expects to have these negotiations concluded by February 14, 2020 and the Company has been informed that Dreamfields anticipates the audited financial statements will be delivered to the Company by the end of the first week of March, 2020.

On September 13, 2019, the Company entered into a definitive transaction agreement, as amended by an amending agreement dated as of December 30, 2019 and a second amending agreement dated as of January 30, 2020 with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omni ("Omni Subco") and Dreamfields (as amended, the "Transaction Agreement"), whereby, among other things, the parties agreed that the securityholders of Dreamfields would exchange their Dreamfields shares for shares of Omni in connection with the merger of Dreamfields and Omni Subco, resulting in the reverse takeover of the Company (the "Reverse Takeover"), pursuant to which the business of Dreamfields would become the business of the Company.

For the 2019 calendar year, Dreamfields reported annual unaudited revenue from sales in California of CAD $39.2 million, with CAD $12.2 million in revenue generated in the final quarter of 2019.

Jeeter is Dreamfields' premier cannabis brand, with products including pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and vapes. Jeeter has increased its presence in the California pre-roll market and is quickly becoming a top selling brand in the State.

Puffy Delivery, a prominent delivery service in California, recently added Jeeter pre-rolls to their menu in November, 2019. Jeeter's pre-rolls have since become the top selling pre-roll on the Puffy Delivery menu, with demand outweighing supply.

The Syndicate, a chain of cannabis dispensaries located in California, recently entered into a supply agreement with Jeeter providing for Jeeter's infused pre-roll to be the exclusive infused pre-roll in all three of The Syndicate's current retail stores, along with two anticipated new retail locations opening in summer 2020. The supply agreement provides for a minimum order of CAD$132,000 per month. The exclusive deal came after Jeeter established itself as a customer favourite, top selling pre-roll at The Syndicate's retail locations.

Jeeter will be launching its "Live Resin sauce joint" to the market on February 14, 2020, in collaboration with Cookies, a prominent cannabis retail store in California. It is anticipated that Jeeter will be taking over the Cookies flag ship store on Melrose Avenue this Friday, February 14, 2020, and will create an immersive pop-up experience.

Dreamfields' group of companies operates as a California-based "House of Brands" in which it operates as a State-licensed vertically-integrated cannabis manufacturing, distribution, branding, sales and events company.

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

