This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)



.............





Vevey, February 13, 2020





Nestlé proposes Hanne Jimenez de Mora as a new independent member of the Board of Directors

Nestlé today announced that it proposes Hanne Jimenez de Mora, Co-founder and Chairperson of management consulting company a-connect (group) AG and formerly a partner with McKinsey & Company, for election to its Board of Directors. The elections will take place at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 23, 2020.

At the AGM, Beat Hess will retire from the Board after twelve years of dedicated service. The Board will propose the individual re-election of all other current members of the Board and the Chairman.

"Let me first and foremost thank Beat Hess for his trusted advice and highly appreciated services for many years. At the same time, I am happy with the proposal of Hanne Jimenez de Mora. As an experienced top-level consultant, she will enrich the Board with her strategic management expertise across multiple industries. I value her experience as a successful entrepreneur and as a long-standing non-executive Board member of AB Volvo," said Paul Bulcke.

With the proposed nominee, the Nestlé Board will comprise 14 members, of which twelve are independent directors. Including the proposed new nominee, Nestlé has added ten new independent directors over the last five years. The continuous refreshment of the Board enhances its diversity and adds new perspectives and experience in the different areas relevant to Nestlé.

Hanne Jimenez de Mora, a Swiss citizen, is Co-founder and Chairperson of a-connect (group) AG, a management consultant firm helping global businesses implementing critical projects. Prior to a-connect (group) AG, she was a partner at McKinsey & Company based in Switzerland. She started her career as a credit analyst with Den Norske Creditbank in Luxembourg, and subsequently held brand manager and controller roles at Procter & Gamble in Sweden and Switzerland. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from HEC Lausanne as well as a Master's degree in Business Administration from IESE Business School in Barcelona. She is a member of the Board of AB Volvo in Sweden and Outotec Oyi in Finland. She also serves as Vice-chair and Supervisory Board member of IMD Business School, Switzerland.

Contacts:



Media: Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

Investors: Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3820