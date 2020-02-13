Solid H1 FY20 on High Basis of Comparison
+2.7% Organic Sales Growth (+5.6% Reported)
+4.3% Organic Growth in PRO1 (+8.1% Reported)
New FY20 Guidance2 Reflecting Current COVID-19 Assumptions:
Organic Growth in PRO Between +2% and +4%
SALES
Sales for H1 FY20 totalled €5,474m, with organic growth of +2.7% and reported growth of +5.6%, with a favourable FX impact linked to USD and Emerging market currency appreciation vs. Euro.
Pernod Ricard delivered solid results in a challenging environment, with broad-based growth:
- Diversified growth across Regions, with robust performance of Must-win markets USA, India and China, further enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year3
- Dynamic performance of Strategic International Brands, in particular Jameson, Martell, The Glenlivet, Malibu, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and Beefeater
- Continued strong pricing: +2% on Strategic brands
- Focus on operational excellence and resource allocation, driving strong organic improvement in PRO margin +51bps.
We continued to roll-out the Transform Accelerate 3-year strategic plan:
- Implementation of 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap
- Launch of Reconquer project to resume growth in France and reorganisation of Wine business to reignite its performance
- Active portfolio management: completion of TX, Rabbit Hole and Castle Brands acquisitions.
Sales growth was robust, with a very strong basis of comparison: +2.7% vs +7.8% in H1 FY19. The Must-win markets posted the following performance:
- USA: +4%, good growth driven by Whiskies and Specialty brands
- China: +11%, strong H1 on a high comparison basis (H1 FY19 +28%), enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year3
- India: +5% good H1 in a volatile context, with a high basis of comparison (H1 FY19 +24%)
- Travel Retail: robust Sell-out, but H1 FY20 impacted by shipment phasing.
There was diversified growth throughout the Regions:
- Americas +2%: good growth in USA partially offset by weaker Mexican market and phasing in Travel Retail
- Asia-RoW +3%: growth driven mainly by China and India, dampened by the transfer of Imperial Korea to a third-party distributor
- Europe +3%: strong growth with improving trends, driven by Germany, UK and Eastern Europe acceleration, but difficulties remaining in France.
Q2 Sales were €2,991m, with +3.8% organic growth (+6.9% reported), following a soft Q1 FY20 (at +1%), and enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year.
RESULTS
H1 FY20 PRO was €1,788m, with organic growth of +4.3% and +8.1% reported. For full-year FY20, the FX impact on PRO is estimated at c. +€70m4
The H1 organic PRO margin was up by +51bps, thanks to:
- Strong pricing on Strategic brands: +2%
- Gross margin in slight decline -15bps, following particularly strong H1 FY19 (+71bps):
- Positive impact of earlier Chinese New Year but negative mix of India
- Cost of Goods headwinds (in particular agave and grain neutral spirit (GNS) in India)
- A&P: increase broadly in line with Sales, with strong arbitration and focus behind strategic priorities
- Structure: -2% thanks to strong discipline and favourable phasing (growth expected for full-year FY20)
- Positive FX impact of +€59m thanks mainly to USD (EUR/USD 1.11 in H1 FY20 vs. 1.15 in H1 FY19) and Emerging market currency appreciation vs. Euro
The H1 FY20 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.24%; the rate is expected at c. 25% for full-year FY20
Group share of Net PRO was €1,216m, +10% reported vs. H1 FY19, thanks mainly to strong improvement in PRO.
Group share of Net profit was €1,032m, +1% reported vs. H1 FY19, despite strong improvement in PRO due mainly to non-recurring items.
FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Free Cash Flow was €570m, while increasing Capex and the ageing stock inventory build, as expected.
Net debt increased by €1,608m5 vs. 30 June 2019 to €8,228m at 31 December 2019 due mainly to increased M&A cash-out, an increased dividend payment and the start of the share buy-back programme6 with €223m purchased in H1 FY20. In H2 FY20, the programme will continue, with a new clip of €300m maximum, to be executed by 30 June 2020.
The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates7 was 2.7x at 31 December 2019.
As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared, "H1 FY20 demonstrated solid growth and resilience of our business model. Our 3 year-plan Transform& Accelerate is driving success, as evidenced by the diversification of the sources of growth in terms of geographic footprint and categories, continued strong pricing and ultimately the improvement in operating leverage.
Looking to H2 FY20, the environment remains particularly uncertain from a geopolitical standpoint, with the additional pressure related to the COVID-19 outbreak. While we cannot currently predict the duration and extent of the impact, we remain confident in our strategy. Our first priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees and business partners. I would like to praise the exemplary behaviour of our teams during this difficult time. We fully support their efforts, as well as those of the Chinese people and authorities to contain the epidemic.
Assuming a severe impact of COVID-19, mainly on Q3 FY20, we are at this stage providing a guidance of organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations for full-year FY20 of +2% to +4% and will continue to closely monitor our environment. We will stay the strategic course and maintain priority investments in order to continue maximising long-term value creation."
All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
A detailed presentation of H1 FY20 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com
Audit procedures have been carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued following their review of the management report.
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations
2 Guidance given to market on 29 August 2019 of organic PRO growth between +5% and +7%
3 Chinese New Year: 25 January 2020 vs. 5 February 2019
4 Based on average FX rates projected on 11 February 2020, particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.11
5 Including €531m of lease liability, pursuant to implementation of IFRS16 norm
6 of up to €1bn over FY20 and FY21, announced on August 29th, 2019
7 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.12 in 2019
Appendices
Emerging Markets
|Asia-Rest of World
|Americas
|Europe
|Algeria
|Mongolia
|Argentina
|Albania
|Angola
|Morocco
|Bolivia
|Armenia
|Cambodia
|Mozambique
|Brazil
|Azerbaijan
|Cameroon
|Myanmar
|Caribbean
|Belarus
|China
|Namibia
|Chile
|Bosnia
|Congo
|Nigeria
|Colombia
|Bulgaria
|Egypt
|Persian Gulf
|Costa Rica
|Croatia
|Ethiopia
|Philippines
|Cuba
|Georgia
|Gabon
|Senegal
|Dominican Republic
|Hungary
|Ghana
|South Africa
|Ecuador
|Kazakhstan
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Guatemala
|Kosovo
|Indonesia
|Syria
|Honduras
|Latvia
|Iraq
|Tanzania
|Mexico
|Lithuania
|Ivory Coast
|Thailand
|Panama
|Macedonia
|Jordan
|Tunisia
|Paraguay
|Moldova
|Kenya
|Turkey
|Peru
|Montenegro
|Laos
|Uganda
|Puerto Rico
|Poland
|Lebanon
|Vietnam
|Uruguay
|Romania
|Madagascar
|Zambia
|Venezuela
|Russia
|Malaysia
|Serbia
|Ukraine
Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth
Volumes
Organic Sales growth
Volumes
Price/mix
(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
6.3
-1%
1%
-2%
|Chivas Regal
2.6
-2%
-3%
1%
|Ballantine's
4.4
5%
3%
1%
|Ricard
2.4
-5%
-5%
0%
|Jameson
4.6
9%
9%
0%
|Havana Club
2.5
6%
0%
6%
|Malibu
2.0
13%
9%
4%
|Beefeater
1.9
12%
13%
-1%
|Martell
1.6
4%
-3%
8%
|The Glenlivet
0.7
15%
8%
6%
|Royal Salute
0.1
17%
12%
5%
|Mumm
0.5
-3%
-6%
3%
|Perrier-Jouët
0.2
1%
-12%
13%
|Strategic International Brands
29.8
4%
2%
2%
Sales Analysis by Period and Region
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|H1 FY19
|H1 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
1,389
26.8%
1,461
26.7%
72
5%
22
2%
15
1%
35
2%
|Asia Rest of World
2,266
43.7%
2,415
44.1%
149
7%
68
3%
16
1%
64
3%
|Europe
1,530
29.5%
1,598
29.2%
69
4%
47
3%
7
0%
14
1%
|World
5,185
100.0%
5,474
100.0%
289
6%
137
3%
39
1%
113
2%
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|Q1 FY19
|Q1 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
636
26.6%
674
27.1%
37
6%
14
2%
2
0%
21
3%
|Asia Rest of World
1,084
45.4%
1,116
44.9%
32
3%
(4)
0%
4
0%
32
3%
|Europe
667
27.9%
694
27.9%
27
4%
21
3%
2
0%
4
1%
|World
2,387
100.0%
2,483
100.0%
96
4%
31
1%
8
0%
57
2%
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|Q2 FY19
|Q2 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
753
26.9%
788
26.3%
34
5%
8
1%
13
2%
14
2%
|Asia Rest of World
1,182
42.2%
1,299
43.4%
117
10%
73
6%
12
1%
32
3%
|Europe
863
30.8%
904
30.2%
42
5%
26
3%
5
1%
10
1%
|World
2,798
100.0%
2,991
100.0%
193
7%
106
4%
31
1%
56
2%
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
|H1 FY19
|H1 FY20
|Change
|Net sales
5,185
5,474
6%
|Gross Margin after logistics costs
3,239
3,419
6%
|Advertising and promotion expenses
(799)
(842)
5%
|Contribution after A&P expenditure
2,440
2,577
6%
|Structure costs
(786)
(789)
0%
|Profit from recurring operations
1,654
1,788
8%
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
(157)
(164)
5%
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
(379)
(392)
3%
|Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates
(13)
(15)
17%
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,105
1,216
10%
|Other operating income expenses
(66)
(152)
|NA
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
1
(1)
|NA
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
(18)
(31)
|NA
|Group share of net profit
1,023
1,032
1%
|Non-controlling interests
14
14
4%
|Net profit
1,036
1,046
1%
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|World
|(€ millions)
|H1 FY19
|H1 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
5,185
100.0%
5,474
100.0%
289
6%
137
3%
39
1%
113
2%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
3,239
62.5%
3,419
62.5%
180
6%
78
2%
20
1%
82
3%
|Advertising promotion
(799)
15.4%
(842)
15.4%
(43)
5%
(21)
3%
(7)
1%
(15)
2%
|Contribution after A&P
2,440
47.1%
2,577
47.1%
136
6%
57
2%
13
1%
66
3%
|Profit from recurring operations
1,654
31.9%
1,788
32.7%
134
8%
71
4%
3
0%
59
4%
|Americas
|(€ millions)
|H1 FY19
|H1 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
1,389
100.0%
1,461
100.0%
72
5%
22
2%
15
1%
35
2%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
942
67.8%
986
67.5%
44
5%
5
1%
11
1%
28
3%
|Advertising promotion
(276)
19.8%
(285)
19.5%
(9)
3%
(1)
0%
(2)
1%
(6)
2%
|Contribution after A&P
666
48.0%
701
48.0%
35
5%
4
1%
9
1%
22
3%
|Profit from recurring operations
470
33.8%
486
33.3%
16
3%
(8)
-2%
5
1%
18
4%
|Asia Rest of the World
|(€ millions)
|H1 FY19
|H1 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,266
100.0%
2,415
100.0%
149
7%
68
3%
16
1%
64
3%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,353
59.7%
1,442
59.7%
89
7%
38
3%
6
0%
45
3%
|Advertising promotion
(309)
13.6%
(341)
14.1%
(32)
10%
(20)
7%
(4)
1%
(8)
2%
|Contribution after A&P
1,044
46.1%
1,101
45.6%
57
5%
18
2%
2
0%
37
4%
|Profit from recurring operations
766
33.8%
833
34.5%
67
9%
36
5%
(2)
0%
33
4%
|Europe
|(€ millions)
|H1 FY19
|H1 FY20
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
1,530
100.0%
1,598
100.0%
69
4%
47
3%
7
0%
14
1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
944
61.7%
991
62.0%
46
5%
35
4%
3
0%
9
1%
|Advertising promotion
(214)
14.0%
(216)
13.5%
(2)
1%
0
0%
(1)
0%
(1)
1%
|Contribution after A&P
730
47.7%
775
48.5%
45
6%
35
5%
2
0%
8
1%
|Profit from recurring operations
418
27.3%
468
29.3%
50
12%
43
10%
(0)
0%
7
2%
Foreign Exchange Impact
Forex impact H1 FY20
Average rates evolution
On Net Sales
On Profit from
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
|US dollar
|USD
1.15
1.11
-3.7%
50
29
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
7.91
7.80
-1.3%
8
6
|Indian rupee
|INR
81.93
78.59
-4.1%
25
8
|Russian rouble
|RUB
76.13
71.19
-6.5%
10
8
|Other
20
7
|Total
113
59
For full-year FY20, a positive FX impact on PRO of c. +€70m is expected1
Notes:
Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex
1. Based on average FX rates projected on 11 February 2020, particularly EUR/USD rate of 1.11
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
|Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked currencies(1)
|Impact on the income statement(2)
(€ millions)
|Profit from recurring operations
15
|Financial expenses
(1)
|Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
14
|Impact on the balance sheet
(€ millions)
|Increase/(decrease) in net debt
+41
|(1) CNY, HKD
|(2) Full-year effect
Balance Sheet
|Assets
|30/06/2019
|31/12/2019
|(€ millions)
|(Net book value)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
17,074
17,640
|Tangible assets and other assets
4,002
3,626
|Deferred tax assets
1,590
1,615
|Total non-current assets
22,665
22,882
|Current assets
|Inventories
5,756
6,046
|aged work-in-progress
4,788
5,047
|non-aged work-in-progress
79
76
|other inventories
889
923
|Receivables (*)
1,226
2,159
|Trade receivables
1,168
2,101
|Other trade receivables
59
58
|Other current assets
359
302
|Other operating current assets
291
295
|Tangible/intangible current assets
67
7
|Tax receivable
105
89
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
929
1,180
|Total current assets
8,375
9,776
|Assets held for sale
5
97
|Total assets
31,045
32,755
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
674
827
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
30/06/2019
31/12/2019
|(€ millions)
Group Shareholders' equity
15,987
15,687
|Non-controlling interests
195
220
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
27
12
|Total Shareholders' equity
16,182
15,907
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
3,584
3,619
|Bonds non-current
6,071
7,618
|Lease liabilities non-current
424
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
379
92
|Total non-current liabilities
10,034
11,753
|Current provisions
149
213
|Operating payables
2,187
2,429
|Other operating payables
1,058
770
|of which other operating payables
660
721
|of which tangible/intangible current payables
398
49
|Tax payable
307
389
|Bonds current
944
948
|Lease liabilities current
93
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
182
240
|Total current liabilities
4,826
5,082
|Liabilities held for sale
2
14
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
31,045
32,755
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
(€ millions)
June
December
June
December
H1 FY19 WC
H1 FY20 WC
|Aged work in progress
4,532
4,581
4,788
5,047
64
123
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
10
29
12
13
19
1
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
(96)
(172)
(105)
(182)
(77)
(77)
|Net aged work in progress
4,447
4,439
4,695
4,878
7
47
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
1,641
2,704
1,842
2,928
1,054
1,070
|Advances from customers
(6)
(6)
(24)
(17)
(1)
7
|Other receivables
353
305
338
340
(1)
(20)
|Other inventories
869
849
889
923
(16)
15
|Non-aged work in progress
71
84
79
76
11
(3)
|Trade payables and other
(2,471)
(2,719)
(2,717)
(2,951)
(238)
(206)
|Gross operating working capital
457
1,217
405
1,299
809
864
|Factoring/Securitization impact
(610)
(772)
(674)
(827)
(162)
(143)
|Net Operating Working Capital
(153)
445
(269)
472
648
721
|Net Working Capital
4,294
4,884
4,427
5,350
654
768
|* at average rates
|Of which recurring variation
651
763
|Of which non recurring variation
3
5
Net Debt
(€ millions)
30/06/2019
12/31/2019
Current
Non-current
Total
Current
Non-current
Total
|Bonds
944
6,071
7,015
948
7,618
8,566
|Syndicated loan
|Commercial paper
|Other loans and long-term debts
177
363
540
226
81
307
|Other financial liabilities
177
363
540
226
81
307
|Gross Financial debt
1,121
6,434
7,555
1,174
7,698
8,873
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
(13)
(13)
(15)
(15)
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
2
2
0
0
|Fair value hedge derivatives
(12)
(12)
(15)
(15)
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
|Net investment hedge derivatives
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities
0
0
4
4
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments
0
0
4
4
|Financial debt after Hedging
1,121
6,422
7,543
1,178
7,684
8,862
|Cash and cash equivalents
(923)
(923)
(1,152)
(1,152)
|Net financial debt excluding lease liability
198
6,422
6,620
26
7,684
7,710
|Lease Liability *
93
424
517
|Net financial debt
198
6,422
6,620
120
8,108
8,228
*Lease liabilities at 31 December 2019 include the contract previously qualified as "Financial leases" and disclosed under "Other loans and financial debts" at 30 June 2019 for an amount of €28 million.
Change in Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|31/12/2018
|31/12/2019
Operating profit
1,588
1,636
|Depreciation and amortisation
111
174
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
26
8
|Net change in provisions
4
75
|Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
3
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
(5)
(3)
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
(1)
(7)
|Share-based payments
18
21
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax (1)
1,744
1,903
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
(654)
(768)
|Net interest and tax payments
(374)
(401)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
(131)
(164)
|Free Cash Flow (2)
585
570
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow (3)
622
627
|Net acquisition of financial assets and activities and others
(103)
(540)
|Dividends paid
(636)
(843)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares
(54)
(228)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts)
(208)
(1,041)
|IFRS 15 opening adjustment
16
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
(69)
(36)
|Non cash impact on lease liabilities (4)
(531)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) (5)
(260)
(1,608)
|Initial net debt
(6,962)
(6,620)
|Final net debt
(7,223)
(8,228)
|Note: IFRS16 impacts are: (1) +56M€ (2) +42M€ (3) +38M€ (4) -531M€ (5) -489M€
Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2019
billions
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]
Note: Available cash at 31 December 2019: €1.2bn in cash and €2.5bn syndicated credit not used (syndicated credit coming to maturity in June 2024)
Gross Debt after hedging at 31 December 2019
- 13% floating rate and 87% fixed rate
- 46% in EUR and 54% in USD
Bond details
|Currency
|Par value
|Coupon
|Issue date
|Maturity date
|EUR
|€ 850 m
2.000%
3/20/2014
6/22/2020
|€ 650 m
2.125%
9/29/2014
9/27/2024
|€ 500 m
1.875%
9/28/2015
9/28/2023
|€ 600 m
1.500%
5/17/2016
5/18/2026
|€ 1,500 m o/w:
10/24/2019
|€ 500 m
0.000%
10/24/2023
|€ 500 m
0.500%
10/24/2027
|€ 500 m
0.875%
10/24/2031
|USD
|$ 1,000 m
5.750%
4/7/2011
4/7/2021
|$ 1,500 m
4.450%
10/25/2011
1/15/2022
|$ 1,650 m o/w:
1/12/2012
|$ 800 m at 10.5 years
4.250%
7/15/2022
|$ 850 m at 30 years
5.500%
1/15/2042
|$ 201 m
Libor 6m spread
1/26/2016
1/26/2021
|$ 600 m
3.250%
6/8/2016
6/8/2026
Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution
|Closing rate
|Average rate(1)
|EUR/USD rate Jun FY19 -> Dec FY20
|1.14 -> 1.12
|1.14 -> 1.12
|Ratio at 30/06/2019
2.3
2.3
|EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts
0.1
0.1
|Group structure(2) and forex impacts
0.2
0.3
|Ratio at 31/12/2019
2.7
2.7 (3)
|(1) Last-twelve-month rate
|(2) Including IFRS 16 impact
|(3) Syndicated credit leverage ratio restated from IFRS16 is 2.6
Diluted EPS calculation
|(x 1,000)
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
|Number of shares in issue at end of period
265,422
265,422
|Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
265,422
265,422
|Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
(1,215)
(1,462)
|Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
1,274
1,303
|Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
265,481
265,263
|(€ millions and €/share)
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
reported
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,105
1,216
10.0%
|Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
4.16
4.58
10.1%
Current COVID-19 assumptions, with impact on FY20 PRO
China:
- On-trade
All outlets closed in February, and till end of June in Hubei province
Gradual recovery starting from March, back to normal by June
- Off-trade
Significant impact on Traditional and Modern outlets in late January and February
Recovery in March
Travel Retail Asia
- Reduction in Chinese passenger numbers of c. 2/3 in February and March
- Gradual recovery starting from April, back to normal by June
FY20 Impact from China Travel Retail Asia lost Sales:
- Impact on Group FY20 Sales: c. -2%
- Priority investments maintained throughout Group, while activating targeted mitigation measures
- Impact on Group FY20 PRO: c. -3%
Upcoming Communications
|DATE¹
|EVENT
|Tuesday 10 March 2020
|North America Conference Call
|Thursday 23 April 2020
|Q3 FY20 Sales
|Tuesday 26 May 2020
|Sustainability Responsibility conference
|1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change
