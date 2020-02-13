Solid H1 FY20 on High Basis of Comparison

+2.7% Organic Sales Growth (+5.6% Reported)

+4.3% Organic Growth in PRO1 (+8.1% Reported)

New FY20 Guidance2 Reflecting Current COVID-19 Assumptions:

Organic Growth in PRO Between +2% and +4%

Press release Paris, 13 February 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

SALES

Sales for H1 FY20 totalled €5,474m, with organic growth of +2.7% and reported growth of +5.6%, with a favourable FX impact linked to USD and Emerging market currency appreciation vs. Euro.

Pernod Ricard delivered solid results in a challenging environment, with broad-based growth:

Diversified growth across Regions, with robust performance of Must-win markets USA, India and China, further enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year 3

across Regions, with robust performance of Must-win markets USA, India and China, further enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year Dynamic performance of Strategic International Brands, in particular Jameson, Martell, The Glenlivet, Malibu, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and Beefeater

in particular Jameson, Martell, The Glenlivet, Malibu, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and Beefeater Continued strong pricing: +2% on Strategic brands

Focus on operational excellence and resource allocation, driving strong organic improvement in PRO margin +51bps.

We continued to roll-out the Transform Accelerate 3-year strategic plan:

Implementation of 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap

Launch of Reconquer project to resume growth in France and reorganisation of Wine business to reignite its performance

to reignite its performance Active portfolio management: completion of TX, Rabbit Hole and Castle Brands acquisitions.

Sales growth was robust, with a very strong basis of comparison: +2.7% vs +7.8% in H1 FY19. The Must-win markets posted the following performance:

USA: +4%, good growth driven by Whiskies and Specialty brands

good growth driven by Whiskies and Specialty brands China: +11%, strong H1 on a high comparison basis (H1 FY19 +28%), enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year 3

strong H1 on a high comparison basis (H1 FY19 +28%), enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year India: +5% good H1 in a volatile context, with a high basis of comparison (H1 FY19 +24%)

good H1 in a volatile context, with a high basis of comparison (H1 FY19 +24%) Travel Retail: robust Sell-out, but H1 FY20 impacted by shipment phasing.

There was diversified growth throughout the Regions:

Americas +2%: good growth in USA partially offset by weaker Mexican market and phasing in Travel Retail

good growth in USA partially offset by weaker Mexican market and phasing in Travel Retail Asia-RoW +3%: growth driven mainly by China and India, dampened by the transfer of Imperial Korea to a third-party distributor

growth driven mainly by China and India, dampened by the transfer of Imperial Korea to a third-party distributor Europe +3%: strong growth with improving trends, driven by Germany, UK and Eastern Europe acceleration, but difficulties remaining in France.

Q2 Sales were €2,991m, with +3.8% organic growth (+6.9% reported), following a soft Q1 FY20 (at +1%), and enhanced by earlier Chinese New Year.

RESULTS

H1 FY20 PRO was €1,788m, with organic growth of +4.3% and +8.1% reported. For full-year FY20, the FX impact on PRO is estimated at c. +€70m4

The H1 organic PRO margin was up by +51bps, thanks to:

Strong pricing on Strategic brands: +2%

on Strategic brands: Gross margin in slight decline -15bps, following particularly strong H1 FY19 (+71bps): Positive impact of earlier Chinese New Year but negative mix of India Cost of Goods headwinds (in particular agave and grain neutral spirit (GNS) in India)

following particularly strong H1 FY19 (+71bps): A&P: increase broadly in line with Sales, with strong arbitration and focus behind strategic priorities

with strong arbitration and focus behind strategic priorities Structure: -2% thanks to strong discipline and favourable phasing (growth expected for full-year FY20)

thanks to strong discipline and favourable phasing Positive FX impact of +€59m thanks mainly to USD (EUR/USD 1.11 in H1 FY20 vs. 1.15 in H1 FY19) and Emerging market currency appreciation vs. Euro

The H1 FY20 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.24%; the rate is expected at c. 25% for full-year FY20

Group share of Net PRO was €1,216m, +10% reported vs. H1 FY19, thanks mainly to strong improvement in PRO.

Group share of Net profit was €1,032m, +1% reported vs. H1 FY19, despite strong improvement in PRO due mainly to non-recurring items.

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Free Cash Flow was €570m, while increasing Capex and the ageing stock inventory build, as expected.

Net debt increased by €1,608m5 vs. 30 June 2019 to €8,228m at 31 December 2019 due mainly to increased M&A cash-out, an increased dividend payment and the start of the share buy-back programme6 with €223m purchased in H1 FY20. In H2 FY20, the programme will continue, with a new clip of €300m maximum, to be executed by 30 June 2020.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates7 was 2.7x at 31 December 2019.

As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared, "H1 FY20 demonstrated solid growth and resilience of our business model. Our 3 year-plan Transform& Accelerate is driving success, as evidenced by the diversification of the sources of growth in terms of geographic footprint and categories, continued strong pricing and ultimately the improvement in operating leverage.

Looking to H2 FY20, the environment remains particularly uncertain from a geopolitical standpoint, with the additional pressure related to the COVID-19 outbreak. While we cannot currently predict the duration and extent of the impact, we remain confident in our strategy. Our first priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees and business partners. I would like to praise the exemplary behaviour of our teams during this difficult time. We fully support their efforts, as well as those of the Chinese people and authorities to contain the epidemic.

Assuming a severe impact of COVID-19, mainly on Q3 FY20, we are at this stage providing a guidance of organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations for full-year FY20 of +2% to +4% and will continue to closely monitor our environment. We will stay the strategic course and maintain priority investments in order to continue maximising long-term value creation."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

Audit procedures have been carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued following their review of the management report.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations 2 Guidance given to market on 29 August 2019 of organic PRO growth between +5% and +7% 3 Chinese New Year: 25 January 2020 vs. 5 February 2019 4 Based on average FX rates projected on 11 February 2020, particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.11 5 Including €531m of lease liability, pursuant to implementation of IFRS16 norm 6 of up to €1bn over FY20 and FY21, announced on August 29th, 2019 7 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.12 in 2019

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Mongolia Argentina Albania Angola Morocco Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Mozambique Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Myanmar Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Malaysia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes

H1 FY20 Organic Sales growth

H1 FY20 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 6.3 -1% 1% -2% Chivas Regal 2.6 -2% -3% 1% Ballantine's 4.4 5% 3% 1% Ricard 2.4 -5% -5% 0% Jameson 4.6 9% 9% 0% Havana Club 2.5 6% 0% 6% Malibu 2.0 13% 9% 4% Beefeater 1.9 12% 13% -1% Martell 1.6 4% -3% 8% The Glenlivet 0.7 15% 8% 6% Royal Salute 0.1 17% 12% 5% Mumm 0.5 -3% -6% 3% Perrier-Jouët 0.2 1% -12% 13% Strategic International Brands 29.8 4% 2% 2%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales

(€ millions) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,389 26.8% 1,461 26.7% 72 5% 22 2% 15 1% 35 2% Asia Rest of World 2,266 43.7% 2,415 44.1% 149 7% 68 3% 16 1% 64 3% Europe 1,530 29.5% 1,598 29.2% 69 4% 47 3% 7 0% 14 1% World 5,185 100.0% 5,474 100.0% 289 6% 137 3% 39 1% 113 2% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 636 26.6% 674 27.1% 37 6% 14 2% 2 0% 21 3% Asia Rest of World 1,084 45.4% 1,116 44.9% 32 3% (4) 0% 4 0% 32 3% Europe 667 27.9% 694 27.9% 27 4% 21 3% 2 0% 4 1% World 2,387 100.0% 2,483 100.0% 96 4% 31 1% 8 0% 57 2% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 753 26.9% 788 26.3% 34 5% 8 1% 13 2% 14 2% Asia Rest of World 1,182 42.2% 1,299 43.4% 117 10% 73 6% 12 1% 32 3% Europe 863 30.8% 904 30.2% 42 5% 26 3% 5 1% 10 1% World 2,798 100.0% 2,991 100.0% 193 7% 106 4% 31 1% 56 2%

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Change Net sales 5,185 5,474 6% Gross Margin after logistics costs 3,239 3,419 6% Advertising and promotion expenses (799) (842) 5% Contribution after A&P expenditure 2,440 2,577 6% Structure costs (786) (789) 0% Profit from recurring operations 1,654 1,788 8% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (157) (164) 5% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (379) (392) 3% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates (13) (15) 17% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,105 1,216 10% Other operating income expenses (66) (152) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations 1 (1) NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations (18) (31) NA Group share of net profit 1,023 1,032 1% Non-controlling interests 14 14 4% Net profit 1,036 1,046 1%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 5,185 100.0% 5,474 100.0% 289 6% 137 3% 39 1% 113 2% Gross margin after logistics costs 3,239 62.5% 3,419 62.5% 180 6% 78 2% 20 1% 82 3% Advertising promotion (799) 15.4% (842) 15.4% (43) 5% (21) 3% (7) 1% (15) 2% Contribution after A&P 2,440 47.1% 2,577 47.1% 136 6% 57 2% 13 1% 66 3% Profit from recurring operations 1,654 31.9% 1,788 32.7% 134 8% 71 4% 3 0% 59 4% Americas (€ millions) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,389 100.0% 1,461 100.0% 72 5% 22 2% 15 1% 35 2% Gross margin after logistics costs 942 67.8% 986 67.5% 44 5% 5 1% 11 1% 28 3% Advertising promotion (276) 19.8% (285) 19.5% (9) 3% (1) 0% (2) 1% (6) 2% Contribution after A&P 666 48.0% 701 48.0% 35 5% 4 1% 9 1% 22 3% Profit from recurring operations 470 33.8% 486 33.3% 16 3% (8) -2% 5 1% 18 4% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,266 100.0% 2,415 100.0% 149 7% 68 3% 16 1% 64 3% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,353 59.7% 1,442 59.7% 89 7% 38 3% 6 0% 45 3% Advertising promotion (309) 13.6% (341) 14.1% (32) 10% (20) 7% (4) 1% (8) 2% Contribution after A&P 1,044 46.1% 1,101 45.6% 57 5% 18 2% 2 0% 37 4% Profit from recurring operations 766 33.8% 833 34.5% 67 9% 36 5% (2) 0% 33 4% Europe (€ millions) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,530 100.0% 1,598 100.0% 69 4% 47 3% 7 0% 14 1% Gross margin after logistics costs 944 61.7% 991 62.0% 46 5% 35 4% 3 0% 9 1% Advertising promotion (214) 14.0% (216) 13.5% (2) 1% 0 0% (1) 0% (1) 1% Contribution after A&P 730 47.7% 775 48.5% 45 6% 35 5% 2 0% 8 1% Profit from recurring operations 418 27.3% 468 29.3% 50 12% 43 10% (0) 0% 7 2%

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact H1 FY20

(€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from

Recurring

Operations H1 FY19 H1 FY20 US dollar USD 1.15 1.11 -3.7% 50 29 Chinese yuan CNY 7.91 7.80 -1.3% 8 6 Indian rupee INR 81.93 78.59 -4.1% 25 8 Russian rouble RUB 76.13 71.19 -6.5% 10 8 Other 20 7 Total 113 59 For full-year FY20, a positive FX impact on PRO of c. +€70m is expected1 Notes: Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex 1. Based on average FX rates projected on 11 February 2020, particularly EUR/USD rate of 1.11

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked currencies(1) Impact on the income statement(2) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations 15 Financial expenses (1) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations 14 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +41 (1) CNY, HKD (2) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets 30/06/2019 31/12/2019 (€ millions) (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 17,074 17,640 Tangible assets and other assets 4,002 3,626 Deferred tax assets 1,590 1,615 Total non-current assets 22,665 22,882 Current assets Inventories 5,756 6,046 aged work-in-progress 4,788 5,047 non-aged work-in-progress 79 76 other inventories 889 923 Receivables (*) 1,226 2,159 Trade receivables 1,168 2,101 Other trade receivables 59 58 Other current assets 359 302 Other operating current assets 291 295 Tangible/intangible current assets 67 7 Tax receivable 105 89 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 929 1,180 Total current assets 8,375 9,776 Assets held for sale 5 97 Total assets 31,045 32,755 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 674 827 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2019

restated* 31/12/2019 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 15,987 15,687 Non-controlling interests 195 220 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 27 12 Total Shareholders' equity 16,182 15,907 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,584 3,619 Bonds non-current 6,071 7,618 Lease liabilities non-current 424 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 379 92 Total non-current liabilities 10,034 11,753 Current provisions 149 213 Operating payables 2,187 2,429 Other operating payables 1,058 770 of which other operating payables 660 721 of which tangible/intangible current payables 398 49 Tax payable 307 389 Bonds current 944 948 Lease liabilities current 93 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 182 240 Total current liabilities 4,826 5,082 Liabilities held for sale 2 14 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 31,045 32,755

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2018 December

2018 June

2019 December

2019 H1 FY19 WC

change* H1 FY20 WC

change* Aged work in progress 4,532 4,581 4,788 5,047 64 123 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 10 29 12 13 19 1 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (96) (172) (105) (182) (77) (77) Net aged work in progress 4,447 4,439 4,695 4,878 7 47 Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,641 2,704 1,842 2,928 1,054 1,070 Advances from customers (6) (6) (24) (17) (1) 7 Other receivables 353 305 338 340 (1) (20) Other inventories 869 849 889 923 (16) 15 Non-aged work in progress 71 84 79 76 11 (3) Trade payables and other (2,471) (2,719) (2,717) (2,951) (238) (206) Gross operating working capital 457 1,217 405 1,299 809 864 Factoring/Securitization impact (610) (772) (674) (827) (162) (143) Net Operating Working Capital (153) 445 (269) 472 648 721 Net Working Capital 4,294 4,884 4,427 5,350 654 768 * at average rates Of which recurring variation 651 763 Of which non recurring variation 3 5

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2019 12/31/2019 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 944 6,071 7,015 948 7,618 8,566 Syndicated loan Commercial paper Other loans and long-term debts 177 363 540 226 81 307 Other financial liabilities 177 363 540 226 81 307 Gross Financial debt 1,121 6,434 7,555 1,174 7,698 8,873 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (13) (13) (15) (15) Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 2 2 0 0 Fair value hedge derivatives (12) (12) (15) (15) Net investment hedge derivatives assets Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities 0 0 4 4 Net asset hedging derivative instruments 0 0 4 4 Financial debt after Hedging 1,121 6,422 7,543 1,178 7,684 8,862 Cash and cash equivalents (923) (923) (1,152) (1,152) Net financial debt excluding lease liability 198 6,422 6,620 26 7,684 7,710 Lease Liability * 93 424 517 Net financial debt 198 6,422 6,620 120 8,108 8,228

*Lease liabilities at 31 December 2019 include the contract previously qualified as "Financial leases" and disclosed under "Other loans and financial debts" at 30 June 2019 for an amount of €28 million.

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Operating profit 1,588 1,636 Depreciation and amortisation 111 174 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 26 8 Net change in provisions 4 75 Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others 3 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets (5) (3) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (1) (7) Share-based payments 18 21 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax (1) 1,744 1,903 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (654) (768) Net interest and tax payments (374) (401) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (131) (164) Free Cash Flow (2) 585 570 of which recurring Free Cash Flow (3) 622 627 Net acquisition of financial assets and activities and others (103) (540) Dividends paid (636) (843) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares (54) (228) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) (208) (1,041) IFRS 15 opening adjustment 16 Foreign currency translation adjustment (69) (36) Non cash impact on lease liabilities (4) (531) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) (5) (260) (1,608) Initial net debt (6,962) (6,620) Final net debt (7,223) (8,228) Note: IFRS16 impacts are: (1) +56M€ (2) +42M€ (3) +38M€ (4) -531M€ (5) -489M€

Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2019

billions

Note: Available cash at 31 December 2019: €1.2bn in cash and €2.5bn syndicated credit not used (syndicated credit coming to maturity in June 2024)

Gross Debt after hedging at 31 December 2019

13% floating rate and 87% fixed rate

46% in EUR and 54% in USD

Bond details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR € 850 m 2.000% 3/20/2014 6/22/2020 € 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 € 500 m 1.875% 9/28/2015 9/28/2023 € 600 m 1.500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 € 1,500 m o/w: 10/24/2019 € 500 m 0.000% 10/24/2023 € 500 m 0.500% 10/24/2027 € 500 m 0.875% 10/24/2031 USD $ 1,000 m 5.750% 4/7/2011 4/7/2021 $ 1,500 m 4.450% 10/25/2011 1/15/2022 $ 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 $ 800 m at 10.5 years 4.250% 7/15/2022 $ 850 m at 30 years 5.500% 1/15/2042 $ 201 m Libor 6m spread 1/26/2016 1/26/2021 $ 600 m 3.250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026

Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate Average rate(1) EUR/USD rate Jun FY19 -> Dec FY20 1.14 -> 1.12 1.14 -> 1.12 Ratio at 30/06/2019 2.3 2.3 EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts 0.1 0.1 Group structure(2) and forex impacts 0.2 0.3 Ratio at 31/12/2019 2.7 2.7 (3) (1) Last-twelve-month rate (2) Including IFRS 16 impact (3) Syndicated credit leverage ratio restated from IFRS16 is 2.6

Diluted EPS calculation

(x 1,000) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,215) (1,462) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1,274 1,303 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265,481 265,263 (€ millions and €/share) H1 FY19 H1 FY20 reported Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,105 1,216 10.0% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 4.16 4.58 10.1%

Current COVID-19 assumptions, with impact on FY20 PRO

China:

On-trade

All outlets closed in February, and till end of June in Hubei province

Gradual recovery starting from March, back to normal by June

Off-trade

Significant impact on Traditional and Modern outlets in late January and February

Recovery in March

Travel Retail Asia

Reduction in Chinese passenger numbers of c. 2/3 in February and March

Gradual recovery starting from April, back to normal by June

FY20 Impact from China Travel Retail Asia lost Sales:

Impact on Group FY20 Sales: c. -2%

Priority investments maintained throughout Group, while activating targeted mitigation measures

Impact on Group FY20 PRO: c. -3%

Upcoming Communications

DATE¹ EVENT Tuesday 10 March 2020 North America Conference Call Thursday 23 April 2020 Q3 FY20 Sales Tuesday 26 May 2020 Sustainability Responsibility conference 1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

