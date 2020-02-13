Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN4W ISIN: FI4000312251 Ticker-Symbol: V4OC 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:05 Uhr
17,020 Euro
-0,200
-1,16 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,020
17,500
08:31
PR Newswire
13.02.2020 | 07:46
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kojamo plc: Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 Have Been Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2019 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor's Report. In addition, the company has today published separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the year 2019.

The Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement have been published at the company's website on www.kojamo.fi/en as well attached to this release.

For more information, please contact

Maija Hongas, Manager, Investor Relations, Kojamo Plc, tel. +358-20-508-3004

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo Plc, tel. +358-20-508-3225

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in the housing business. Our mission is to create better urban housing. The Lumo brand provides environmental-friendly housing and services in Finland's biggest growth centres. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit kojamo.fi/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/kojamo-plc--kojamo-plc-s-financial-statements-and-board-of-directors--report-2019-have-been-publishe,c3034343

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3034343/a7fd094a2f1b45f8.pdf

Kojamo Remuneration Statement 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3034343/be2c3b5751f361be.pdf

Kojamo Corporate Governance Statement 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3034343/ab657e044f9f4495.pdf

Kojamo Financial Statements 2019

KOJAMO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire