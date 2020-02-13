ALD ALD: ALD announces financial statements 2019 13-Feb-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, 13 February 2020 ALD ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 ALD's 2019 Financial statements* are available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) in the Investors section under "Financial Results". *The Group's unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2019 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Heim, on 5 February 2020. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress. About ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2019). ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ALD announces financial statements 2019 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GQXCWPXIVP [1] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 974367 End of Announcement EQS News Service 974367 13-Feb-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d429f2bc419b08498f2760d337531bda&application_id=974367&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

