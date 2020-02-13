Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXM ISIN: FR0013258662 Ticker-Symbol: 3AL 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:04 Uhr
12,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,500
12,740
08:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALD
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALD SA12,5000,00 %