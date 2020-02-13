Diligent, the pioneer in modern governance, joins the ranks of visionary technology companies who see the future of global security in the digital domain by sponsoring the Munich Security Conference (MSC), the world's premier security and defense forum.

Digitization is a megatrend that continues to change the world, in 2020 and beyond. States and non-state actors, including both private companies and NGOs will need to work in concert to shape the governance implications of this transition. The future of defense and security, like that of all other domains, will be greatly influenced by our collective ability to master digital technologies and improve governance processes around the world.

Diligent recognizes the need for digital solutions to secure our governance system. "The Munich Security Conference offers a unique space for high-ranking representatives of government, academia, and industry to meet and collaborate on solutions to global security challenges. We are thrilled to support this distinctive event, join the discussion, and share the knowledge we've gathered from working with directors and executives globally," says Diligent CEO Brian Stafford.

The 56th Munich Security Conference takes place at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich from February 14 to 16. The MSC gathers more than 450 high-profile and senior decision-makers as well as thought-leaders from around the world, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society, to engage in an intensive debate on security policy.

About Diligent

Diligent is a modern governance company. We empower leaders to turn governance into a competitive advantage through unparalleled insight and highly secure, integrated SaaS applications, helping organizations thrive and endure in today's complex, global landscape. Our trusted, cloud-based applications streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, support collaboration and secure information sharing throughout the organization, manage subsidiary and entity data, and deliver the insights and information leaders need to mitigate governance deficits and seize new opportunities.

Diligent is relied on by more than 16,000 organizations and 650,000 leaders in over 90 countries. With award-winning customer service across the globe, the Diligent group serves more than 80% of the DAX30, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 50% of the Fortune 1000.

