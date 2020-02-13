AIM and Media Release

13 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited that it and its related entities (FIL) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 117,160,977 ordinary shares, representing 10% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 117,160,977 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Investment Manager Custodian Nature of relevant interest Number of ordinary shares FIL Investments International Brown Bros Harrimn Ltd Lux (C)



Brown Brothers Harriman and Co



JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) Investment Discretion / Voting Power 32,702,957



3,957,867



69,881,600 FIL Limited Brown Bros Harrimn Ltd Lux (C)



Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 7,430,452



3,188,101

The increase in FIL's interest was the result of the acquisition of 17,575,290 shares for an average price of A$0.241 per share between 26 November 2019 and 10 February 2020.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

