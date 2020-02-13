Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:04 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,009
+7,40 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, February 13

AIM and Media Release

13 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited that it and its related entities (FIL) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 117,160,977 ordinary shares, representing 10% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 117,160,977 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Investment ManagerCustodianNature of relevant interestNumber of ordinary shares
FIL Investments InternationalBrown Bros Harrimn Ltd Lux (C)

Brown Brothers Harriman and Co

JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)		Investment Discretion / Voting Power32,702,957

3,957,867

69,881,600
FIL LimitedBrown Bros Harrimn Ltd Lux (C)

Brown Brothers Harriman and Co		Investment Discretion / Voting Power7,430,452

3,188,101

The increase in FIL's interest was the result of the acquisition of 17,575,290 shares for an average price of A$0.241 per share between 26 November 2019 and 10 February 2020.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

