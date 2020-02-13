BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
London, February 13
13 February 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited that it and its related entities (FIL) have increased their voting power in Base Resources to 117,160,977 ordinary shares, representing 10% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
FIL's interest in 117,160,977 ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Investment Manager
|Custodian
|Nature of relevant interest
|Number of ordinary shares
|FIL Investments International
|Brown Bros Harrimn Ltd Lux (C)
Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|32,702,957
3,957,867
69,881,600
|FIL Limited
|Brown Bros Harrimn Ltd Lux (C)
Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|7,430,452
3,188,101
The increase in FIL's interest was the result of the acquisition of 17,575,290 shares for an average price of A$0.241 per share between 26 November 2019 and 10 February 2020.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
