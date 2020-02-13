Global powerhouse Xiaomi is launching its flagship Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones and once again, they are empowered by Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY. Elliptic Labs had announced a contracts win for these design wins previously and is making details available today. The two companies have partnered since 2016, when Elliptic's AI Virtual Proximity Sensor enabled Xiaomi to introduce the world's first bezel-less phone, the Mi Mix 1, forever changing smartphone design. Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Proximity Sensor has been a critical component of many Xiaomi phones since then.

Before Elliptic's AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, smartphones relied on hardware infrared (IR) sensors to turn off the screen and disable touch functionality during phone calls. Unfortunately, these hardware IR sensors demand unsightly holes on the front of the screen and thick bezels. Elliptic's software eliminates this need, instead reusing a smartphone's existing speakers and microphones for proximity detection. This is done by Elliptic Labs deploying machine learning to the edge, allowing the software to reside on the device and utilize data from multiple hardware sensors.

"Multiple cameras, large, beautiful screens and the other must-haves of new flagship phones like the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro really put designers through their paces to accommodate all this in the small space of a phone," explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is part of the AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform that also allows smartphone, laptop, automotive, and IoT OEMs to add in features like gesture, presence, heartbeat and breathing detection without requiring additional hardware sensors.

