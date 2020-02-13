Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Senior management changes 13-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Senior management changes Global Ports Holding PLC, the world's largest cruise port operator, is pleased to announce a number of changes to its senior management team. Having introduced port and destination services across our portfolio and having been part of the development of our guest services and retail operations, Mark Robinson is moving to head up our business development efforts in EMEA and Asia Pacific. As a result, Mert Basar has joined the company to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Mert has spent his recent years as Chief Commercial Officer at IGA- Istanbul Airport. In this role Mert designed and executed the commercial strategy, overseeing both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services at one of the world's largest airport projects. Before this, he has held a number of senior executive roles at Turkey's leading telecommunications companies such as Turk Telecom and Turkcell and for one of the world's leading technology companies, HP. Commenting on the changes, Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said: " I look forward to Mark's input from his new and exciting role. I expect Mark's wealth of cruise industry experience will prove to be invaluable to our business development aspirations in both EMEA and Asia-Pacific. I am also delighted to welcome Mert to our team. His experience and knowledge of commercial operations at such an important aviation hub will be invaluable in helping us deliver on our short and medium-term objectives for ancillary services across the business." CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 46406 EQS News ID: 974361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)