WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
13.02.20
10:01 Uhr
3,510 Euro
-0,165
-4,49 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.02.2020 | 08:53
13.02.2020 | 08:53
117 Leser
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options

Reference is made to the announcement on 5 April, 2017, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the grant of 1,640,000 share options to employees under its employee share option program, each at a strike price of NOK 27 per share. Of the 1,640,000 options, 1,175,000 options were granted to senior executives and managers listed as primary insiders.

The options may be exercised in part or in full within three weeks following the official announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020.

Primary insider Options exercisedNumber of options held after exerciseNumber of shares held after exerciseNumber of PSUs held
David Bandele150,00080,000107,68593,286
Skjalg Sylte Stavheim150,00080,000104,15593,286

The Company has resolved to settle the economic value of the exercised options through transfer of shares held in treasury and has therefore initiated the transfer of 77,473 treasury shares to the employees as settlement of the exercised options. After the transaction, the Company will hold 1,897,409 treasury shares.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
