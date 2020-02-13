PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / GAVS Technologies collaborates with Premier Inc. on a strategic joint venture to form Long 80 LLC.

Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and GAVS Technologies N.A. (GAVS), focused on Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps)-led managed services and digital transformation, are collaborating to form Long 80 LLC, a joint venture between Premier Inc. and GAVS. Long 80 will bring innovative, AI-driven information technology (IT) operations and security operations to healthcare organizations in the US.

GAVS has served as a managed service and technology staff supplementation vendor for Premier for the past 3 years. Through this new venture, the companies will work towards enhancing time to market and supporting their development capability.

"Moving from a vendor-only model with GAVS to a collaborative model through Long 80 expands Premier's current technology portfolio, enabling us to offer GAVS' technology, digital transformation and data security services and solutions to US healthcare organizations. We are extremely excited about this opportunity and look forward to our new relationship with GAVS." - Leigh Anderson, President of Performance Services, Premier

"Establishing a collaboration and a joint initiative with your strategic client is a validation of everything that we are trying to do at GAVS Technologies. We are honored by the trust Premier has bestowed upon us, and we are committed to providing technology and solutions to support the business imperatives of the US healthcare providers." - Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

Premier unites an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

