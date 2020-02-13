Shekel displays ground-breaking technologies at EuroShop 2020 in booth D86 at Hall 3

EuroShop 2020 Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (ASX: SBW), the leader in advanced weighing technology, will unveil its breakthrough autonomous shopping and artificial-intelligence products at EuroShop 2020 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Feb. 16-20, 2020. Shekel's solutions will be on full display in booth D86 at Hall 3.

For more than 40 years, Shekel has led the global market in developing scale and weighing technology. Utilizing its experience in weighing technology, Shekel Brainweigh is introducing a suite of world-first new products aimed at meeting the challenges that traditional retailers face today, such as store automation and operational excellence including overstock and understock issues, loss prevention and enhancing the consumer experience. By leveraging its unique technologies integrating IoT load sensors, embedded smart shelf software, AI and deep-learning algorithms, Shekel enlightens retail shelves into actionable insights. With its ability to identify products by weight, Shekel digitally transforms the store into a real-time, data-services-based business.

At EuroShop 2020, Shekel will collaborate with Hitachi to launch a revolutionary way to purchase vending items and introduce the world's first autonomous micro-market solution using trusted non-intrusive consumer identification sensors and product aware technologies for increased accuracy and a better overall customer shopping experience to the European market.

Shekel will introduce a world-first, distributed machine-learning, cloudless retail solution that automatically recognizes products and allows the existing retailer's hardware to teach itself on how to recognize new products. Shekel's solution allows retailers to start using computer vision-based checkout processes without the hassle of new infrastructure or any privacy concerns involved with cloud-based training.

WHO/WHAT: Shekel solutions for Autonomous Shopping and Superior Customer Experience will be on display at booth D86 at Hall 3. WHEN: EuroShop 2020, Feb. 16-20, 2020 WHERE: Messe Dusseldorf Stockumer Kirchstrasse 61 Düsseldorf, Germany

About Shekel Brainweigh

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (ASX:SBW) is a well-established technology market leader revolutionizing the retail industry for more than 40 years. Following the last years of disruption in the retail market, the company has reinvented itself embracing the newest technologies of IoT and data analytics to enhance and enlarge its retail market offerings, enabling retailers to adapt to the dramatic changes taking place. To learn more about Shekel Brainweigh, visit https://theshekelgroup.com/.

