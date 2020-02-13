Arion Bank hf.: Investor meetings for potential AT1 transaction

Arion Bank has mandated Barclays as Structuring Advisor, and Barclays, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley as Joint Lead Managers for a USD-denominated Additional Tier 1 transaction. The notes will have a standalone and consolidated 5.125% CET1 trigger with equity conversion. The notes will be rated by S&P and the Bank expects the rating to be BB. A series of fixed income investor meetings will commence on Friday, 14 February. The transaction is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

The AT1 instrument is eligible as Additional Tier 1 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. The planned issue strengthens the Bank's own funds and is a milestone towards reaching a more optimal capital structure in line with the Bank's medium term targets.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is , tel. +354 8566760

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA or UK.