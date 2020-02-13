Technavio has been monitoring the smart air purifier market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.71 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing respiratory problems due to the increasing air pollution have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high price and low awareness of smart air purifiers in developing countries might hamper market growth.

Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Smart Air Purifier Market is segmented as below:

Product

Dust collectors

Fume and smoke collectors

Technology

HEPA

Activated carbon

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Smart Air Purifier Market Size

Smart Air Purifier Market Trends

Smart Air Purifier Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption in healthcare facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart air purifier market growth during the next few years.

Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart air purifier market, including some of the vendors such as Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics and Unilever. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart air purifier market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Air Purifier Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart air purifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart air purifier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart air purifier market vendors

