Scala to Demonstrate Smart Stores to Level the Playing Field with Online Competition at EuroShop 2020

SITTARD, Netherlands, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala today announced that customer experiences on display at EuroShop will focus on creating smart stores, delivering retail transformation and exceptional customer journeys in the store. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, focused on delivering the same convenience and personalization found online in the store, and leveraged the hardware, software and retail expertise found across the STRATACACHE family to design and build innovative shopping experiences. Scala can be found in booth A01 in hall 6 at EuroShop 2020, being held 16-20 February in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Scala's retail concepts address what brick-and-mortar retailers need to tackle in order to grow their business: operational efficiency, personalization at scale, in-store intelligence and frictionless customer experiences. Scala retail experts will also demonstrate how sensor-based insights, from our in-house retail analytics platform, Walkbase, help retailers to learn deeply about their business and enable targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display.

"Recent surveys show that the customer demand for a 'start anywhere, finish anywhere' approach is critical in choosing the retailer they favor," says Harry Horn, General Manager EMEA for Scala. "These so called 'shared cart across channels services' are important pillars for a truly holistic shopper experience, combining both online with offline channels and the ability to pick click and collect, or choose in-store and home-deliver on a per product basis, enabling fully personalized shopping preferences. Scala fully acknowledges these needs and trends for innovative retailers and brands. We build our offerings around these shopper needs."

Booth demonstrations and discussions will include:

Delivering an interactive shopping in the store

Personalized end-to-end shopping experiences

Understanding floor operations and customer behavior

Interactive product discovery and ad network monetization solutions

Strategies to increase sales and reduce labor and material waste

Innovative, automated queuing and pick-up

Manolo Alamagro, managing partner of STRATACACHE's retail consultancy division Q Division, will be speaking this year on the Retail Technology Stage in hall 6. This session will be held 18 Feb at 16:00 and will help brands + retailers look outside their own industry for new opportunities in disruptive innovation.

Get full details on Scala's EuroShop booth at https://www.scala.com/en/events/euroshop-2020/.

