Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd. has changed name to DRW Global Markets Ltd. This change will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 14th of February, 2020. The member identity GLE in Genium INET will remain unchanged. Member: DRW Global Markets Ltd. GENIUM INET ID: GLE Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 14th of February, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander, telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756508