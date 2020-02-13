Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSHJ ISIN: CA09626M3049 Ticker-Symbol: IX9D 
Tradegate
13.02.20
10:50 Uhr
1,310 Euro
+0,030
+2,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,270
1,310
10:48
1,260
1,310
10:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC1,310+2,34 %