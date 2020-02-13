A Deutsche Telekom subsidiary has agreed to buy solar power from Vattenfall.From pv magazine Germany. Swedish energy company Vattenfall and the Power & Air Solutions subsidiary of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, have signed a corporate 10-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA). Under the contract, Vattenfall will provide Power & Air Solutions with electricity generated by a 60 MW solar power plant in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in eastern Germany. The solar park is under development and construction is planned for mid-2021. The purchase price for the solar power was not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...