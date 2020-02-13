EURid released its Q4 2019 Progress Report today sharing the quarterly statistics, developments, and overview of the .eu website categorization study.

Highlights include:

Three major releases;

- 161 690 new domain name registrations recorded;

- Norway tops the list of top growth countries at +10.9 %;

- An average renewal rate of 80

Total registrations decreased from 3 617 536 at the end of Q3 to 3 606 311 at the end of Q4. This is attributed to continuous uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the .eu extension.

Developments throughout the quarter included:

participation in the Codeweek initiative for the fourth year running, with ten free workshops and interactive sessions for children and teachers;

- winning Registry of the Year at the 2019 CENTR Awards;

- launching the new eligibility criteria, extending the registration of .eu domain names to all EU citizens living around the world;

- adding a third extension to the portfolio .e?, the .eu in Greek;

- launching the Abuse Prevention and Early Warning System (APEWS) in order to detect malicious registrations.

In addition, other high points of the quarter included the 2019 .eu Web Awards Gala on 20 November in Brussels where the winners were announced, winning the Eco (Association of the Internet Industry) Award for our APEWS platform under the Domain Category on 21 November, and the presentation of the 2019 IDN World Report at the IGF meeting in Berlin on 27 November.

Click here for EURid's Q4 2019 Progress Report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

