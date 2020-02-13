The Australian research team which developed the device said the higher efficiency was achieved through a nanowire design which eliminates the interface inside the titanium dioxide band.Scientists at Australia's Queensland University of Technology have developed a quantum dot, titanium dioxide (TiO2) solar cell they claim offers better efficiency more cheaply than traditional crystalline silicon cells, as well as being more eco-friendly. The researchers claim the cell boasts 24% efficiency, more than double the 8-11% lab-level performance observed in standard TiO2 quantum dot devices. Some photons ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...