30th of December 2019, 3 trades were by mistake reported to Nasdaq APA on a wrong price. The Consolidated Reference Price did therefore show a wrong price. The Consolidated Reference Price is the basis for the Year-end Price for Danish Mortgage Bonds. The Consolidated Reference Price for ISIN DK0009513319 will be corrected as of 30th of December 2019 Previous price: 99.990 New year-end price: 102.983 If you have any questions, please contact Surveillance Copenhagen on phone +45 33 93 33 66