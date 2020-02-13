Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 12
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.05p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.62p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
