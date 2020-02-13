Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present two posters with data on its GB004 program at the 15th Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) being held February 12- 15 in Vienna, Austria.

Details for the ECCO presentations are as follows:

Session Type: Poster Exhibition

Section Title: Basic Science

Session Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 2020; 12:30- 1:30 p.m. CET

Poster Number: P034

Poster Title: GB004, a Novel Gut-Targeted Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor, Induces HIF-1a Target Genes and is Efficacious in Mouse Colitis

Presenter Name: Kristen Talyor Meadows, Ph.D.

Location: Hall C Reed Messe Vienna Congress Center

Session Type: Poster Exhibition

Section Title: Clinical: Therapy and Observation

Session Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 2020; 12:30- 1:30 p.m. CET

Poster Number: P540

Poster Title: GB004, a Novel Gut-Targeted Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor for Inflammatory Bowel Disease: First In-Human Multiple Dose Study in Healthy Subjects With Gut Biopsies

Presenter Name: Barrett Levesque, M.D.

Location: Hall C Reed Messe Vienna Congress Center

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005151/en/

Contacts:

For Investors:

Argot Partners

Tel 212.600.1902

gossamerbio@argotpartners.com

For Media:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

Tel 212.600.1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com