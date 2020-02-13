Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present two posters with data on its GB004 program at the 15th Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) being held February 12- 15 in Vienna, Austria.
Details for the ECCO presentations are as follows:
Session Type: Poster Exhibition
Section Title: Basic Science
Session Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 2020; 12:30- 1:30 p.m. CET
Poster Number: P034
Poster Title: GB004, a Novel Gut-Targeted Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor, Induces HIF-1a Target Genes and is Efficacious in Mouse Colitis
Presenter Name: Kristen Talyor Meadows, Ph.D.
Location: Hall C Reed Messe Vienna Congress Center
Session Type: Poster Exhibition
Section Title: Clinical: Therapy and Observation
Session Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 2020; 12:30- 1:30 p.m. CET
Poster Number: P540
Poster Title: GB004, a Novel Gut-Targeted Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor for Inflammatory Bowel Disease: First In-Human Multiple Dose Study in Healthy Subjects With Gut Biopsies
Presenter Name: Barrett Levesque, M.D.
Location: Hall C Reed Messe Vienna Congress Center
