Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 12-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1965.36p* INCLUDING current year revenue 1979.94p* NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1965.39p* INCLUDING current year revenue 1979.97p* The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value. *These net asset values do not reflect the 5 for 1 share sub-division which became effective today. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---