PR Newswire
13.02.2020 | 13:04
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 12

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 12-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 1965.36p*

INCLUDING current year revenue                               1979.94p*

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 1965.39p*

INCLUDING current year revenue                               1979.97p*

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and
equates to the redemption value.

*These net asset values do not reflect the 5 for 1 share
sub-division which became effective today.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---
© 2020 PR Newswire