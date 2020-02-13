Q2 FY2020
19.6% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £85.9 million
20.5% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency
IFRS diluted EPS £(0.25) compared to £0.14 in the prior year comparative period
Adjusted diluted EPS £0.30 compared to £0.20 in the prior year comparative period
Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year ("Q2 FY2020").
"Endava delivered another strong quarter with revenue for Q2 FY2020 of £85.9 million, an increase of 19.6% Year on Year on a reported basis or 20.5% on a constant currency basis from £71.8 million in the same period in the prior year. Our proforma constant currency growth rate reflecting the sale of the Worldpay Captive was 24.5% Year on Year. In addition to strong continued organic growth, our recent acquisitions of Intuitus and Exozet should further our expansion efforts," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.
SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue for Q2 FY2020 was £85.9 million, an increase of 19.6% compared to £71.8 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue growth rate at constant currency(a non-IFRS measure) was 20.5% for Q2 FY2020 compared to 42.4% in the same period in the prior year.
- Loss before tax for Q2 FY2020 was £(17.3) million compared to profit before tax of £9.4 million in the same period in the prior year. The loss during the quarter is the result of the declaration of a non-recurring, discretionary employee bonus of £27.7 million in December 2019. The Endava Limited Guernsey Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") funded the first tranche of the bonus through sales of Endava's Class A ordinary shares in November 2019. The funding of the second tranche by the EBT is expected to occur during the second half of FY2020. As previously disclosed, the EBT, whose beneficiaries are our employees, was holding certain Class A ordinary shares for sale in the event it decided to fund a discretionary cash bonus to our employees.
- Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q2 FY2020 was £20.5 million compared to £13.6 million in the same period in the prior year, or 23.8% of revenue compared to 18.9% in the same period in the prior year.
- Loss for the period was £(13.8) million in Q2 FY2020, resulting in a diluted EPS of £(0.25), compared to profit for the period of £7.4 million and diluted EPS of £0.14 in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £16.8 million in Q2 FY2020, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.30 compared to adjusted profit for the period of £10.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.20 in the same period in the prior year.
CASH FLOW:
- Net cash from operating activities was £11.1 million in Q2 FY2020 compared to £9.6 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £8.0 million in Q2 FY2020 compared to £9.2 million in the same period in the prior year.
- At December 31, 2019, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £79.0 million, compared to £70.2 million at June 30, 2019.
OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
- Headcount reached 6,267 at December 31, 2019, with 5,472 average operational employees in Q2 FY2020, compared to a headcount of 5,389 at December 31, 2018 and 4,845 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue was 65 on a rolling twelve months basis at December 31, 2019 compared to 60 at December 31, 2018.
- Top 10 clients accounted for 37% of revenue in Q2 FY2020, compared to 38% in the same period in the prior year.
- By geographic region, 29% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 45% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the Rest of the World in Q2 FY2020. This compares to 27% in North America, 28% in Europe and 45% in the United Kingdom in the same period in the prior year.
- By industry vertical, 53% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 24% from TMT and 23% from Other. This compares to 53% Payments and Financial Services, 27% TMT and 20% Other in the same period in the prior year.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:
On December 17, 2019 Endava announced the purchase of Exozet GmbH ("Exozet"), headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Exozet is a leading German digital agency delivering digital transformation from ideation to production using Agile development.
On November 4, 2019, Endava announced the purchase of Intuitus Limited ("Intuitus"), headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Intuitus is a leading independent provider of information technology due diligence and other technology advisory services to Private Equity clients.
OUTLOOK:
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020:
We expect revenues will be in the range £87.5m to £88.0m, representing constant currency growth of between 26% and 27%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.21 to £0.22 per share.
Full Fiscal Year 2020:
We expect revenues will be in the range £349m to £353m, representing constant currency growth of between 25% and 26%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.95 to £0.99 per share.
Our guidance regarding constant currency growth is pro-forma for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive," to Worldpay. The transaction closed on August 31, 2019.
This quarter, we are providing guidance for Q3 FY2020 and for the Full Fiscal Year 2020 using the exchange rates at the end of January, when the exchange rate was 1 GBP to 1.31 USD and 1.19 Euro.
Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q3 FY2020 or FY2020 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am EST today, February 13, 2020, to review its Q2 FY2020 results. To participate in Endava's Q2 FY2020 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (877) 683-6368 or (647) 689-5450 for international participants, Conference ID 7564228.
Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Friday, February 28, 2020.
ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:
Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,267 employees as of December 31, 2019 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.
Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.
Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, discretionary EBT bonus expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses incurred, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred, fair value movement of contingent consideration and gain on disposal of subsidiary (all of which are non-cash other than discretionary EBT bonus expense, realised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred and gain on disposal of subsidiary). Adjusted PBT margin is adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.
Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.
Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.
Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).
In order for Endava's investors to be better able to compare its current period results with those of previous periods, the Company has shown a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our projected financial performance for our third fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020, the anticipated receipt from the EBT of the second tranche of funding for the discretionary employee bonuses and statements regarding the anticipated impact on our business of our acquisition of Intuitus and Exozet. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our plans for growth and future operations, including our ability to manage our growth; our expectations of future operating results or financial performance; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to us. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
REVENUE
168,252
138,248
85,900
71,834
Cost of sales
Direct cost of sales
(122,592
(83,026
(73,828
(42,668
Allocated cost of sales
(8,311
(7,305
(4,391
(3,737
Total cost of sales
(130,903
(90,331
(78,219
(46,405
GROSS PROFIT
37,349
47,917
7,681
25,429
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(36,480
(31,008
(19,139
(16,345
OPERATING PROFIT/ (LOSS)
869
16,909
(11,458
9,084
Net finance (expense) income
(2,871
(4,860
(5,799
331
Gain on sale of subsidiary
2,215
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
213
12,049
(17,257
9,415
Tax on profit/(loss) on ordinary activities
483
(2,584
3,441
(1,998
PROFIT/ (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
696
9,465
(13,816
7,417
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(4,385
662
(2,460
930
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
(3,689
10,127
(16,276
8,347
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS):
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
52,848,507
48,859,382
53,140,682
49,454,195
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted
55,663,120
54,454,333
55,957,472
54,892,513
Basic EPS (£)
0.01
0.19
(0.26
0.15
Diluted EPS (£)
0.01
0.17
(0.25
0.14
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
ASSETS NON-CURRENT
Goodwill
59,467
36,760
42,447
Intangible assets
31,478
28,910
30,303
Property, plant and equipment
11,776
10,579
9,989
Lease right-of-use assets
49,109
Financial assets
881
Deferred tax assets
11,447
9,550
2,519
TOTAL
164,158
85,799
85,258
ASSETS CURRENT
Trade and other receivables
74,251
65,917
63,766
Corporation tax receivable
4,171
790
546
Financial assets
592
Cash and cash equivalents
78,975
70,172
51,044
TOTAL
157,989
136,879
115,356
TOTAL ASSETS
322,147
222,678
200,614
LIABILITIES CURRENT
Borrowings
954
21
39
Lease liabilities
10,489
Trade and other payables
72,511
48,502
41,892
Corporation tax payable
983
2,920
1,270
Contingent consideration
1,131
1,244
1,244
Deferred consideration
1,707
1,516
4,691
TOTAL
87,775
54,203
49,136
LIABILITIES NON CURRENT
Lease liabilities
39,545
Borrowings
3
Deferred consideration
1,901
Deferred tax liabilities
2,837
2,033
2,601
Other liabilities
108
113
284
TOTAL
44,391
2,146
2,888
EQUITY
Share capital
1,095
1,089
1,061
Share premium
20,278
17,271
48,614
Merger relief reserve
4,430
4,430
4,430
Retained earnings
156,313
146,963
73,956
Other reserves
9,548
(1,577
22,804
Investment in own shares
(1,683
(1,847
(2,275
TOTAL
189,981
166,329
148,590
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
322,147
222,678
200,614
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit/ (Loss) for the period
696
9,465
(13,816
7,417
Income tax charge/(credit)
(483
2,584
(3,441
1,998
Non-cash adjustments
15,886
13,305
13,930
4,808
Tax paid
(3,535
(2,911
(2,703
(1,419
Net changes in working capital
13,936
(10,778
17,121
(3,190
Net cash from operating activities
26,500
11,665
11,091
9,614
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of non-current assets (tangible and intangible)
(5,830
(3,964
(3,324
(2,070
Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets
120
25
107
25
Acquisition of business subsidiaries (net of cash acquired)
(27,061
(25,538
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary net of cash disposed of
2,744
166
Cash and cash equivalents acquired with subsidiaries
3,289
3,289
Interest received
353
126
154
52
Net cash used in investing activities
(26,385
(3,813
(25,146
(1,993
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sublease
302
3,500
148
3,500
Repayment of borrowings
(9
(23,526
(3,511
Repayment of lease liabilities
(4,569
(2,413
Interest paid
(375
(222
(209
(74
Grant received
661
1,784
97
1,679
Net proceeds from initial public offering
44,828
Proceeds from sale of EBT shares
14,797
14,797
Issue of shares
9
Net cash from financing activities
10,816
26,364
12,420
1,594
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
10,931
34,216
(1,635
9,215
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
70,172
15,048
83,628
41,765
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
(2,128
1,780
(3,018
64
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
78,975
51,044
78,975
51,044
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:
Six Months ended
Three Months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
21.7
41.7
19.6
43.6
Foreign exchange rates impact
(0.7
(0.6
0.9
(1.2
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
21.0
41.1
20.5
42.4
Impact of Worldpay Captive
2.3
4.0
PROFORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY EXCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
23.3
41.1
24.5
42.4
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
213
12,049
(17,257
9,415
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
6,996
5,010
3,673
3,125
Discretionary EBT bonus expense
27,657
27,657
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
1,809
1,752
913
873
Foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, net
2,913
(1,141
5,466
(436
Initial public offering expenses incurred
1,055
79
Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred
698
504
Net gain on disposal of subsidiary
(2,215
Fair value movement of contingent consideration
5,805
Total adjustments
37,160
13,179
37,709
4,145
ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
37,373
25,228
20,452
13,560
PROFIT/ (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
696
9,465
(13,816
7,417
Adjustments:
Adjustments to profit before tax
37,160
13,179
37,709
4,145
Tax impact of adjustments
(7,508
(2,349
(7,115
(666
ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
30,348
20,295
16,778
10,896
Diluted EPS (£)
0.01
0.17
(0.25
0.14
Adjusted diluted EPS (£)
0.55
0.37
0.30
0.20
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net cash from operating activities
26,500
11,665
11,091
9,614
Adjustments:
Grant received
661
1,784
97
1,679
Net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible)
(5,710
(3,939
(3,217
(2,045
Adjusted Free cash flow
21,451
9,510
7,971
9,248
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
3,830
1,939
2,133
1,191
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,166
3,071
1,540
1,934
Total
6,996
5,010
3,673
3,125
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
5,910
1,859
3,159
959
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,833
2,058
1,457
1,029
Total
8,743
3,917
4,616
1,988
EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST DISCRETIONARY BONUS
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
25,182
25,182
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,475
2,475
Total
27,657
27,657
EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS and REVENUE SPLIT
Six Months Ended December 31
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Closing number of total employees
6,267
5,389
6,267
5,389
Average operational employees
5,405
4,726
5,472
4,845
Top 10 customers %
39
38
37
38
Number of clients with £1m of revenue
65
60
65
60
Geographic split of revenue %
North America
28
27
29
27
Europe
24
28
23
28
UK
46
45
45
45
Rest of World (RoW)
2
3
Industry vertical split of revenue %
Payments and Financial Services
53
53
53
53
TMT
25
27
24
27
Other
22
20
23
20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005410/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Endava Plc
Laurence Madsen, Investor Relations Manager
Investors@endava.com