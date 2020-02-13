Q2 FY2020

19.6% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £85.9 million

20.5% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

IFRS diluted EPS £(0.25) compared to £0.14 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.30 compared to £0.20 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year ("Q2 FY2020").

"Endava delivered another strong quarter with revenue for Q2 FY2020 of £85.9 million, an increase of 19.6% Year on Year on a reported basis or 20.5% on a constant currency basis from £71.8 million in the same period in the prior year. Our proforma constant currency growth rate reflecting the sale of the Worldpay Captive was 24.5% Year on Year. In addition to strong continued organic growth, our recent acquisitions of Intuitus and Exozet should further our expansion efforts," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q2 FY2020 was £85.9 million, an increase of 19.6% compared to £71.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 20.5% for Q2 FY2020 compared to 42.4% in the same period in the prior year.

(a non-IFRS measure) was 20.5% for Q2 FY2020 compared to 42.4% in the same period in the prior year. Loss before tax for Q2 FY2020 was £(17.3) million compared to profit before tax of £9.4 million in the same period in the prior year. The loss during the quarter is the result of the declaration of a non-recurring, discretionary employee bonus of £27.7 million in December 2019. The Endava Limited Guernsey Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") funded the first tranche of the bonus through sales of Endava's Class A ordinary shares in November 2019. The funding of the second tranche by the EBT is expected to occur during the second half of FY2020. As previously disclosed, the EBT, whose beneficiaries are our employees, was holding certain Class A ordinary shares for sale in the event it decided to fund a discretionary cash bonus to our employees.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q2 FY2020 was £20.5 million compared to £13.6 million in the same period in the prior year, or 23.8% of revenue compared to 18.9% in the same period in the prior year.

Loss for the period was £(13.8) million in Q2 FY2020, resulting in a diluted EPS of £(0.25), compared to profit for the period of £7.4 million and diluted EPS of £0.14 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £16.8 million in Q2 FY2020, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.30 compared to adjusted profit for the period of £10.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.20 in the same period in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £11.1 million in Q2 FY2020 compared to £9.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £8.0 million in Q2 FY2020 compared to £9.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2019, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £79.0 million, compared to £70.2 million at June 30, 2019.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Headcount reached 6,267 at December 31, 2019, with 5,472 average operational employees in Q2 FY2020, compared to a headcount of 5,389 at December 31, 2018 and 4,845 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue was 65 on a rolling twelve months basis at December 31, 2019 compared to 60 at December 31, 2018.

Top 10 clients accounted for 37% of revenue in Q2 FY2020, compared to 38% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 29% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 45% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the Rest of the World in Q2 FY2020. This compares to 27% in North America, 28% in Europe and 45% in the United Kingdom in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 53% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 24% from TMT and 23% from Other. This compares to 53% Payments and Financial Services, 27% TMT and 20% Other in the same period in the prior year.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

On December 17, 2019 Endava announced the purchase of Exozet GmbH ("Exozet"), headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Exozet is a leading German digital agency delivering digital transformation from ideation to production using Agile development.

On November 4, 2019, Endava announced the purchase of Intuitus Limited ("Intuitus"), headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Intuitus is a leading independent provider of information technology due diligence and other technology advisory services to Private Equity clients.

OUTLOOK:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020:

We expect revenues will be in the range £87.5m to £88.0m, representing constant currency growth of between 26% and 27%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.21 to £0.22 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2020:

We expect revenues will be in the range £349m to £353m, representing constant currency growth of between 25% and 26%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.95 to £0.99 per share.

Our guidance regarding constant currency growth is pro-forma for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive," to Worldpay. The transaction closed on August 31, 2019.

This quarter, we are providing guidance for Q3 FY2020 and for the Full Fiscal Year 2020 using the exchange rates at the end of January, when the exchange rate was 1 GBP to 1.31 USD and 1.19 Euro.

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q3 FY2020 or FY2020 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,267 employees as of December 31, 2019 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, discretionary EBT bonus expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses incurred, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred, fair value movement of contingent consideration and gain on disposal of subsidiary (all of which are non-cash other than discretionary EBT bonus expense, realised foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred and gain on disposal of subsidiary). Adjusted PBT margin is adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

In order for Endava's investors to be better able to compare its current period results with those of previous periods, the Company has shown a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our projected financial performance for our third fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020, the anticipated receipt from the EBT of the second tranche of funding for the discretionary employee bonuses and statements regarding the anticipated impact on our business of our acquisition of Intuitus and Exozet. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly- skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our plans for growth and future operations, including our ability to manage our growth; our expectations of future operating results or financial performance; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to us. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 168,252 138,248 85,900 71,834 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (122,592 (83,026 (73,828 (42,668 Allocated cost of sales (8,311 (7,305 (4,391 (3,737 Total cost of sales (130,903 (90,331 (78,219 (46,405 GROSS PROFIT 37,349 47,917 7,681 25,429 Selling, general and administrative expenses (36,480 (31,008 (19,139 (16,345 OPERATING PROFIT/ (LOSS) 869 16,909 (11,458 9,084 Net finance (expense) income (2,871 (4,860 (5,799 331 Gain on sale of subsidiary 2,215 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 213 12,049 (17,257 9,415 Tax on profit/(loss) on ordinary activities 483 (2,584 3,441 (1,998 PROFIT/ (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 696 9,465 (13,816 7,417 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (4,385 662 (2,460 930 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT (3,689 10,127 (16,276 8,347 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 52,848,507 48,859,382 53,140,682 49,454,195 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 55,663,120 54,454,333 55,957,472 54,892,513 Basic EPS (£) 0.01 0.19 (0.26 0.15 Diluted EPS (£) 0.01 0.17 (0.25 0.14

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 59,467 36,760 42,447 Intangible assets 31,478 28,910 30,303 Property, plant and equipment 11,776 10,579 9,989 Lease right-of-use assets 49,109 Financial assets 881 Deferred tax assets 11,447 9,550 2,519 TOTAL 164,158 85,799 85,258 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 74,251 65,917 63,766 Corporation tax receivable 4,171 790 546 Financial assets 592 Cash and cash equivalents 78,975 70,172 51,044 TOTAL 157,989 136,879 115,356 TOTAL ASSETS 322,147 222,678 200,614 LIABILITIES CURRENT Borrowings 954 21 39 Lease liabilities 10,489 Trade and other payables 72,511 48,502 41,892 Corporation tax payable 983 2,920 1,270 Contingent consideration 1,131 1,244 1,244 Deferred consideration 1,707 1,516 4,691 TOTAL 87,775 54,203 49,136 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Lease liabilities 39,545 Borrowings 3 Deferred consideration 1,901 Deferred tax liabilities 2,837 2,033 2,601 Other liabilities 108 113 284 TOTAL 44,391 2,146 2,888 EQUITY Share capital 1,095 1,089 1,061 Share premium 20,278 17,271 48,614 Merger relief reserve 4,430 4,430 4,430 Retained earnings 156,313 146,963 73,956 Other reserves 9,548 (1,577 22,804 Investment in own shares (1,683 (1,847 (2,275 TOTAL 189,981 166,329 148,590 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 322,147 222,678 200,614

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit/ (Loss) for the period 696 9,465 (13,816 7,417 Income tax charge/(credit) (483 2,584 (3,441 1,998 Non-cash adjustments 15,886 13,305 13,930 4,808 Tax paid (3,535 (2,911 (2,703 (1,419 Net changes in working capital 13,936 (10,778 17,121 (3,190 Net cash from operating activities 26,500 11,665 11,091 9,614 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangible and intangible) (5,830 (3,964 (3,324 (2,070 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 120 25 107 25 Acquisition of business subsidiaries (net of cash acquired) (27,061 (25,538 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary net of cash disposed of 2,744 166 Cash and cash equivalents acquired with subsidiaries 3,289 3,289 Interest received 353 126 154 52 Net cash used in investing activities (26,385 (3,813 (25,146 (1,993 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 302 3,500 148 3,500 Repayment of borrowings (9 (23,526 (3,511 Repayment of lease liabilities (4,569 (2,413 Interest paid (375 (222 (209 (74 Grant received 661 1,784 97 1,679 Net proceeds from initial public offering 44,828 Proceeds from sale of EBT shares 14,797 14,797 Issue of shares 9 Net cash from financing activities 10,816 26,364 12,420 1,594 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 10,931 34,216 (1,635 9,215 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 70,172 15,048 83,628 41,765 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (2,128 1,780 (3,018 64 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 78,975 51,044 78,975 51,044

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:

Six Months ended

December 31 Three Months ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 21.7 41.7 19.6 43.6 Foreign exchange rates impact (0.7 (0.6 0.9 (1.2 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE 21.0 41.1 20.5 42.4 Impact of Worldpay Captive 2.3 4.0 PROFORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY EXCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE 23.3 41.1 24.5 42.4

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 213 12,049 (17,257 9,415 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 6,996 5,010 3,673 3,125 Discretionary EBT bonus expense 27,657 27,657 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 1,809 1,752 913 873 Foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, net 2,913 (1,141 5,466 (436 Initial public offering expenses incurred 1,055 79 Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred 698 504 Net gain on disposal of subsidiary (2,215 Fair value movement of contingent consideration 5,805 Total adjustments 37,160 13,179 37,709 4,145 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 37,373 25,228 20,452 13,560 PROFIT/ (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 696 9,465 (13,816 7,417 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 37,160 13,179 37,709 4,145 Tax impact of adjustments (7,508 (2,349 (7,115 (666 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 30,348 20,295 16,778 10,896 Diluted EPS (£) 0.01 0.17 (0.25 0.14 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 0.55 0.37 0.30 0.20

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 26,500 11,665 11,091 9,614 Adjustments: Grant received 661 1,784 97 1,679 Net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible) (5,710 (3,939 (3,217 (2,045 Adjusted Free cash flow 21,451 9,510 7,971 9,248

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 3,830 1,939 2,133 1,191 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,166 3,071 1,540 1,934 Total 6,996 5,010 3,673 3,125

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 5,910 1,859 3,159 959 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,833 2,058 1,457 1,029 Total 8,743 3,917 4,616 1,988

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST DISCRETIONARY BONUS

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 25,182 25,182 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,475 2,475 Total 27,657 27,657

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS and REVENUE SPLIT

Six Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Closing number of total employees 6,267 5,389 6,267 5,389 Average operational employees 5,405 4,726 5,472 4,845 Top 10 customers % 39 38 37 38 Number of clients with £1m of revenue

(rolling 12 months) 65 60 65 60 Geographic split of revenue % North America 28 27 29 27 Europe 24 28 23 28 UK 46 45 45 45 Rest of World (RoW) 2 3 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 53 53 53 53 TMT 25 27 24 27 Other 22 20 23 20

