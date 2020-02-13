The "Serbia Cigarettes, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
Serbia Cigarettes, 2019, is an analytical report by the publisher that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the UK tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
Tobacco is a market that is in long-term decline in Serbia. A combination of rising prices, growing health awareness, and the recent arrival of safer alternatives, such as e-cigarettes, resulted in all sectors suffering a fall in sales.
Scope
- Cigarettes of sales in 2019 have been declining in the last decade
- The prevalence of smoking is higher in adult male Serbian population
- The Serbian government is putting further restrictions on smoking such as banning it from public places
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
2. Market Size
3. Market Structure
4. Manufacturers Brands
5. Taxation Retail
5.1. Taxation
5.2. Retail Prices
6. The Smoking Population
7. Production and Trade
7.1. Production
7.2. Imports
7.3. Exports
8. Operating Constraints
8.1. Advertising Restrictions
8.2. Health Warnings and Labelling Requirements
8.3. Other Restrictions
9. Company Profiles
10. Prospects Forecasts
11. Appendix
11.1. What is this Report About?
11.2. Time Frame
11.3. Product Category Coverage
11.4. Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Tvornica Duhana Rovinj (TDR)
- Philip Morris
- BAT
- Vranje Tobacco Industry (DIV)
- RJ Reynolds
