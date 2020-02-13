The "Serbia Cigarettes, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Serbia Cigarettes, 2019, is an analytical report by the publisher that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the UK tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Tobacco is a market that is in long-term decline in Serbia. A combination of rising prices, growing health awareness, and the recent arrival of safer alternatives, such as e-cigarettes, resulted in all sectors suffering a fall in sales.

Scope

Cigarettes of sales in 2019 have been declining in the last decade

The prevalence of smoking is higher in adult male Serbian population

The Serbian government is putting further restrictions on smoking such as banning it from public places

Reasons to buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers.

Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Market Size

3. Market Structure

4. Manufacturers Brands

5. Taxation Retail

5.1. Taxation

5.2. Retail Prices

6. The Smoking Population

7. Production and Trade

7.1. Production

7.2. Imports

7.3. Exports

8. Operating Constraints

8.1. Advertising Restrictions

8.2. Health Warnings and Labelling Requirements

8.3. Other Restrictions

9. Company Profiles

10. Prospects Forecasts

11. Appendix

11.1. What is this Report About?

11.2. Time Frame

11.3. Product Category Coverage

11.4. Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Tvornica Duhana Rovinj (TDR)

Philip Morris

BAT

Vranje Tobacco Industry (DIV)

RJ Reynolds

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l8gxu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005436/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900