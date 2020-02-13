The "UK Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK composites market declined in 2018, however it is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024 to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2024.

The future of the UK composites market looks attractive with opportunities in transportation, aerospace defense, construction, wind energy, and others industry. The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace defense, automotive, and wind energy industries; the UK composites market will also see increased demand due to the need for materials that offer corrosion and chemical resistance in the construction industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the UK composites industry, include development of low-cost carbon fibers as well as high performance glass fiber, and development of rapid cure resin systems.

A total of 67 figures/charts and 49 tables are provided in this 170 page report to help in your business decisions.

Carbon composites are expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of carbon composites in automotive and other weight sensitive applications will spur growth for carbon fiber over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

By resin type, thermoset and thermoplastic resins are used to make composite parts. In thermoset, polyester composite is expected to remain the largest market by volume consumption. In thermoplastic resins, polyamide (PA) is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption due to increasing demand in transportation and consumer goods applications.

Within this market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and to reduce green house gas emissions. Wind energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in offshore wind turbine installations.

Some of the features of UK Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: UK composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

UK composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: UK composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, manufacturing process, fiber type, and resin segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

UK composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, manufacturing process, fiber type, and resin segment in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: UK composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

UK composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the UK composites market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the UK composites market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the UK composites market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the UK composites market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, growth opportunities for the UK composites market by end use application, by fiber type, and by resin type and by manufacturing process?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the UK composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the UK composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this UK composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the UK composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the UK composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this UK composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this UK composites area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M A activities have taken place in the last five years in this UK composites market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: UK Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: UK Composites Market by End Use Application

3.3.1: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.2: Transportation

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Construction

3.3.5: Others

3.4: UK Composites Market by Fiber Type

3.4.1: Glass Composites

3.4.2: Carbon Composites

3.5: UK Composites Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: UPR Composites

3.5.2: Epoxy Composites

3.5.3: Vinyl Ester Composites

3.5.4: PA Composites

3.5.5: PP Composites

3.5.6: Others Composites

3.6: UK Composites Market by Manufacturing Process

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the UK Composites Market by End Use Application

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the UK Composites Market by Fiber Type

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the UK Composites Market by Resin Type

5.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the UK Composites Market by Manufacturing Process

5.2: Emerging Trends for UK Composites Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

5.3.3: Capacity Expansion

5.3.4: Certification and Licensing

5.3.5 Technology Development

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: GKN Aerospace

6.2: BAE Systems

6.3: Hexcel

6.4: Bombardier

6.5: NP Aerospace

6.6: Princess

6.7: Sunseeker

6.8: Exel Composites

6.9: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

