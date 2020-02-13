The "Smoking Tobacco in the Czech Republic, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Smoking Tobacco in the Czech Republic 2019 is an analytical report by the publisher that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Czech tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Smoking Tobacco comprises the second largest sector in the Tobacco industry, in the Czech Republic. However, volumes are expected to decline in the 2019 2029 period in line with the industry as a whole. Multinational's dominate the market, and overall smoking prevalence in 2018 was 28.5%, an increase from 25.2% in 2017.

Scope

Smoking Tobacco accounted for 7.8% of Tobacco products in the Czech market in 2019.

Poland supplies the majority of imports, with 48.1% of volumes in 2018.

Exports hit a high of 11,099 tons in 2018, with Germany the making up 41.8% of the volume.

Imperial Tobacco is the biggest player in the country, with 37.5% of the market share.

Overall, the tobacco market is expected to decline between the 2019 2029 period.

Reasons to buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers.

Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco Products Market (%), 2009 2019

Tobacco Products Market (tons), 2009-2019

Market size and structure

Smoking Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2009-2019

Per Capita Consumption (Grams per Year), 2009-2019

Smoking Tobacco: Market Segmentation, 2011-2019

Cigarette Consumption: Manufactured Vs FCT, 2009-2019

Production and trade

Imports, tons, 2008-2018

Imports by country of origin, top countries, volume, %, 2018

Imports by country of origin, volume, tons, 2008-2018

Imports by country of origin, value, '000, 2008-2018

Imports of smoking tobacco in packs 500g, tons, 2008-2015

Imports of smoking tobacco in packs 500g, '000, 2008-2015

Exports, tons, 2008-2018

Exports by country of destination, top countries volume, 2018

Exports by country of destination, volume, tons, 2008-2018

Exports by country of destination, value, '000, 2008-2018

Exports of smoking tobacco in packs 500g, tons, 2008-2015

Exports of smoking tobacco in packs 500g, '000, 2008-2015

Taxation and retail prices

Smoking tobacco excise rates, 2007-2019

EU: fine cut tobacco, tax incidence comparison, 2019

Retail price list, K per pack, 2016

Manufacturers and brands

FCT: manufacturer shares by volume (%), 2011-2018

Leading FCT brand families shares by volume (%), 2004-2015

RYO tobacco: manufacturer shares by volume (%), 2011-2015

RYO tobacco: brand family shares by volume (%), 2011-2015

Leading brands by price category, 2014

Company profiles

The smoking population

Adult smoking prevalence, total and by gender, 2008-2018

Adults smoking at least one cigarette a day by age group, 2002, 2006 2010

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Retail structure

Prospects and forecasts

Fine cut tobacco consumption, tons, 2019-2029

Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2019-2029

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Imperial Tobacco

Philip Morris

BAT

JTI

Javaanse Jongens

Golden Virginia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46kuu1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005440/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900