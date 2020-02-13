Renesas Wireless Power Technology and Panthronics NFC Technology Bring Best-in-Class Solutions to the IoT Market

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance wireless products, jointly announced they are collaborating to bring best-in-class solutions to the consumer, industrial, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The collaboration realizes technical leadership in performance, size reduction, lower BOM and power consumption, while offering OEMs faster time to market.

Renesas is pairing its wireless charging ICs with Panthronics' near-field communications (NFC) readers and controllers to accelerate adoption with a broader set of customers and applications. Panthronics NFC solutions deliver highest power and connectivity for wireless charging applications thanks to their patented sine wave driver architecture. Renesas delivers cutting-edge wireless power solutions both for the receivers used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the transmitters inside charging pads and automotive in-car applications.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Panthronics to deliver industry-leading wireless charging paired with NFC connectivity for the explosive IoT market," said Dr. Amit Bavisi, Vice President of Engineering, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "We believe that our combined technical excellence and differentiated IP will allow us to design turn-key, smallest and highest performance wireless power solutions, which our customers crave for their next-generation IoT endpoint products."

"This collaboration enables Renesas' broad range of customers and expansive partner ecosystem to directly benefit from our ground-breaking NFC solutions," said Mark Dickson, CMO of Panthronics. "The combination of Panthronics disruptive NFC products delivering industry-best RF performance combines perfectly with Renesas' best-in-class wireless charging technology to leap ahead of all product solutions available today."

Both companies are exploring further collaboration and integration opportunities with Panthronics NFC products and Renesas microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog, power, sensor and connectivity products.

About Panthronics

Founded in 2014, Panthronics AG (PTX) is an established semiconductor products company providing differentiated wireless silicon and software solutions designed from the ground up for security and power applications. Learn more at www.panthronics.com.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

