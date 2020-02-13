Roquette publishes a scientific paper on how Cyclodextrins may help in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus

Roquette has recently identified that its KLEPTOSE hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrins (HPßCD) product, a functional excipient and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), may be effective to help the joint efforts of the scientific and pharmaceutical communities working on treating and preventing new emerging viruses such as the coronavirus.

"We have products that may help in the formulations currently being developed by the scientific community to vaccinate against the coronavirus," said Paul Smaltz, Head of the Global Pharmaceutical business unit. "Our KLEPTOSE HPßCD may be part of a helpful solution to speed up the early stage development process and help rapidly scale-up vaccine candidate production. Getting these medicines to market faster cannot only treat the current virus' threat to global health, but also help prevent the full slew of coronaviruses in this family."

HPßCD can effectively act as a safe, enabling excipient for solubility enhancement of antiviral drugs, stability improvement of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, and as a vaccine adjuvant. KLEPTOSE is a Cyclodextrin, a group of structurally related natural products formed during bacterial digestion of cellulose. Cyclodextrins have indeed been shown to be effective as solubilizing and stabilizing agents in vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and oral formulations. Moreover, Cyclodextrins can potentially be used for infection containment or as virucidal agents after structural modification. The company's new position paper speaks to the potential role of Cyclodextrins, such as HPßCD, in detail: "Combating Coronavirus: Key Role of Cyclodextrins in Treatment and Prevention."

Roquette has extensive experience and a long history of supplying markets with KLEPTOSE HPßCD, approved for oral and parenteral administration in humans by the EU, the US, and Chinese regulatory authorities. HPßCD offers a high degree of solubility and an excellent safety profile, even at relatively high doses. Moreover:

KLEPTOSE HPßCD has been demonstrated to be an ideal solubilizer of active ingredients in pharmaceutical drug development.

HPßCD has been shown to be a leading solution to increase protein stability.

Roquette's KLEPTOSE HPßCD may be helpful in speeding up the early stage development process to help rapidly scale-up production of vaccine candidates.

To read the position paper, please visit: roquette.com

About Roquette

Offering the best of nature, Roquette is a global leader in plant-based ingredients for Food, Nutrition and Health markets and a pioneer of new plant proteins. A trusted global supplier to life science companies around the globe for more than 40 years, the Group considers that life-saving pharmaceuticals start with high-quality ingredients and is committed to hold itself to the highest industry standards. From oral dosage excipients (pharmaceutical branded, generic, nutraceuticals, and over the counter) and biopharma materials to injectables and dialysis solutions, Roquette offers a competitive broad-range of customer-focused solutions, providing consistency and reliability across every ingredient. Each of these ingredients responds to unique and essential needs, and they enable healthier lifestyles. Thanks to a constant drive for innovation and a long-term vision, the Group is committed to improving the well-being of millions of people all over the world while taking care of resources and territories. Roquette currently operates in over 100 countries, has a turnover of around 3.5 billion euros and employs 8,600 people worldwide.

For more information about Roquette, please visit our website at www.roquette.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005470/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Oxygen PR

Jessica Djaba

roquette@oxygen-rp.com

Roquette Corporate Communications

carole.petitjean@roquette.com

Roquette Pharmaceuticals Communications

lena.stinsa@roquette.com