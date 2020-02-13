SpendEdge has been monitoring the global 3D scanner market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 2 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 102-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global 3D Scanner Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

3D scanner is finding its extensive application in social security applications which is acting as the key driving force in the global 3D scanners market. Buyers from industries such as medical and healthcare, manufacturing, and media and entertainment are exhibiting a high degree of reliance on 3D scanners to perform quality-checks on the products. 3D scanners facilitate quick analysis of end-products, thus providing reduced TAT for buyers with respect to quality checks.

The Top 3D Scanners Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Forecasts of an increase in raw material prices will result in the inflation of suppliers' manufacturing costs to a significant extent. To compensate for the same, they tend to pass on this expense to buyers. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top 3D scanner suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

FARO Technologies- Requirements of buyers tend to differ based on the type of operations they run. Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, it is essential for buyers to ensure that the products meet buyers' specifications. It is also advised to determine this 3D scanner supplier's ability to provide customization in 3D scanners for the incorporation of parameters such as size, resolution, and accuracy.

3D systems- Thefunctionality of equipment is highly dependent on its maintenance and installation. On that note, buyers are advised to ensure that this supplier provides after-sales services such as periodic maintenance and installation. This will help them improve transparency in procurement spend and also reduce the post-purchase cost incurred by buyers.

TOPCON- Buyers are advised to adopt the fixed pricing model while negotiating with this supplier. This pricing model reduces buyers' management efforts in monitoring market prices. It offers assurance against price inflation associated with raw material price volatility and provides a fixed budget throughout the contract tenure.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

3D scanners market spend segmentation by region

3D scanners supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for 3D scanner suppliers

3D scanner suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the 3D scanners market

3D scanners pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the 3D scanners market

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005474/en/

