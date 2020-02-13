The Italian manufacturer said the product has a 30-year performance warranty and strong resistance to adverse weather. The 330 W panel has a claimed efficiency of 19.78% with FuturaSun reporting the 325 W and 320 W versions have efficiencies of 19.48% and 19.18%, respectively.Italian solar module producer FuturaSun has unveiled a monocrystalline PERC panel with a 60-cell dual-glass structure and power output of 320-330 W. The Duetto module, according to the manufacturer, boasts strong resistance to adverse weather thanks to two coupled, 2mm sheets of tempered glass which are said to ensure maximum ...

