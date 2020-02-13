Global demand for replacement inverters will likely grow by almost 40% to reach 8.7 GW in 2020, as a large and expanding installed base of aging solar PV installations drives deployment, writes Miguel De Jesus of IHS Markit.From pv magazine 02/2020 Demand for replacement PV inverters comes from customers that own old inverters that are beginning to underperform or fail, or can no longer easily be serviced with replacement models or spare parts. Demand also comes from customers that own relatively young PV inverters that are underperforming due to either poor installation, system design, or quality ...

